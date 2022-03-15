Yes, Pete Davidson Is Actually Being Flown Into Space

Pete Davidson is going into space
Pete Davidson is going into space. Picture: Alamy
Pete Davidson is going into space, and no it’s not a Saturday Night Live skit.

Comedian Pete Davidson will be a crew member on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight into space next week!

After weeks of public digs from girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, Pete’s really getting as far away from the planet as he can.

Kim Kardashian Fans Spot Photoshop Fail As She Goes Instagram Official With Pete Davidson

Blue Origin is one of a handful of private spaceflight companies and Pete is just one of the famous names to be sent into orbit. Last year actor William Shatner and former NFL player Michael Strahan took a seat aboard.

Pete Davidson is being launched into space
Pete Davidson is being launched into space. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went Insta' official at the weekend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went Insta' official at the weekend. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Pete will be part of several crew members aboard the flight when it sets off from Texas next week on 23 March.

No doubt the SNL star will be doing most of the entertaining on board; angel investors, entrepreneurs and CEOs form the passengers on the New Shepard program, the 20th flight by Blue Origin.

The New Shepard initiative, according to the company’s website sends  “astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line – the internationally recognised boundary of space” for a total of 11 minutes.

The capsule of the vehicle provides every passenger with their own window seat and is fully automated, meaning there are no pilots.

Kanye West has been in a public feud with Pete Davidson for weeks
Kanye West has been in a public feud with Pete Davidson for weeks. Picture: Getty
Blue Origin last year launched a number of celebrities into space
Blue Origin last year launched a number of celebrities into space. Picture: Getty

According to People, Pete joined the flight after he and Kim had dinner with Jeff Bezos at his home in LA in January.

Each astronaut will carry a postcard to space on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, which encourages young people to work in STEM.

