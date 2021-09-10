Who Is Addison Rae Dating? Inside Her Relationship With Musician Omer Fedi

Here's the lowdown on Addison Rae's relationship. Picture: Addison Rae/Instagram/Getty

Here's all the intel on Addison Rae's relationship – who is the TikTok star dating?

Addison Rae recently stepped out for the first time with her long-rumoured boyfriend!

Here's everything we know about the social media starlet and her musician partner, Omer Fedi.

Here's the lowdown on the He's All That star's love life....

The lowdown Addison Rae's dating history. Picture: Addison Rae/Instagram

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi's relationships

Rumours of the TikTok star -urned-actor's beau have been whirring for months but it seems as though the pair have seemingly confirmed their romance.

Addison, 20, and Omer, 21, have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles multiple times and are yet to make things Instagram official and post a snap to the grid.

The young and talented couple were first seen hand-in-hand in LA last month as they were captured by paparazzi.

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi began dating in summer 2021. Picture: Getty

Who is Omer Fedi?

Omer Fedi is a guitarist who has quite an impressive list of collaborators under his belt!

The musician has worked with the likes of Lil Nas X as well as The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber on their mega-hit, 'Stay'.

Fedi signed with the Universal Music Publishing Group in 2020 and has been making massive strides in the industry ever since.

He's also made a name for himself working on musical projects with Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Barker.

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi have made things official. Picture: Omer Fedi

Who has Addison Rae dated before? Picture: Addison Rae/Instagram

Who has Addison Rae dated?

Addison was formerly linked romantically to fellow TikToker Bryce Hall last year but the relationship was never confirmed.

The TikTok mega-star has also been rumoured to date YouTuber Logan Paul and rapper Jack Harlow.

