WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

19 April 2021, 08:39

After performing 'I'm With You' together on The YUNGBLUD Show, the 'Patience' singer seemingly confirmed an upcoming song with Avril Lavigne.

YUNGBLUD has previously collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello and KSI, and it looks like he may have another collaboration in the works with Avril Lavigne.

After the pair duetted together - singing Avril's 2002 hit 'I'm With You' on The YUNGBLUD Show, the 'Patience' singer hinted that we can expect more from them.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, YUNGBLUD said "Can I tell you something?

"When we did that, we thought it would be a little bit of a throwback moment," said YUNGBLUD. "But it went really well, so the only thing I've got to say to that is 'side eyes'."

This will mark Avril Lavigne's second single of 2021, following her collaboration with Mod Sun, 'Flames'.

YUNGBLUD is also set to tour later this year, performing in London, Birmingham, Liverpool and more on his LIFE ON MARS TOUR.

