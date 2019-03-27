WATCH: YUNGBLUD Corrects His Own Wikipedia Page

27 March 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 15:19

YUNGBLUD took some time out of his busy schedule to correct his own Wikipedia page... for instance, did you really think he plays the oboe?!

YUNGBLUD is quickly becoming a LOT of people's favourite new artist and it's easy to see why. With his honest lyrics and catchy choruses he's everything you'd want in a rockstar and his energy is on a whole other level.

However, when you quickly become famous, a Wikipedia page will undoubtedly appear. The problem is that not everything you read on Wikipedia is necessarily true. So, YUNGBLUD is here to make some corrections when it comes to his page.

Yungblud Talks Taking Halsey To Doncaster And Why Genres No Longer Matter In Music

YUNGBLUD corrects his own Wikipedia page
YUNGBLUD corrects his own Wikipedia page. Picture: Capital

Whether it's talking about his biggest musical influences or the fact he definitely can't play an oboe, YUNGBLUD has done a little editing to his own page just so you're all getting the correct info when you google him later.

YUNGBLUD, real name Dominic Harrison, recently teamed up with Blink 182 legend Travis Barker as well as his girlfriend and pop icon Halsey on a brand new tune '11 Minutes'.

He's also just released a live album, 'Live In Atlanta', showcasing his biggest hits played during a high energy set while touring in the USA.

Download our free app to keep in the loop of all things pop music!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  2. 2
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  3. 3
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  4. 4
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  7. 7
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  8. 8
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  9. 9
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  10. 10
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  11. 11
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  12. 12
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  13. 13
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  14. 14
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  15. 15
    Please Me
    Cardi B, Bruno Mars
    itunes
  16. 16
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  18. 18
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  20. 20
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  21. 21
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  23. 23
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  24. 24
    7 rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  25. 25
    Juice artwork
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  26. 26
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  27. 27
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  28. 28
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Who Do You Love artwork
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers Feat. 5 Seconds Of Summ
    itunes
  30. 30
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  31. 31
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Camelphat & Christoph feat. Jem Cooke
    itunes
  32. 32
    Feelings
    John Newman
    itunes
  33. 33
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  34. 34
    What I like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  36. 36
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  37. 37
    BABY
    Giggs
    itunes
  38. 38
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  39. 39
    You Mean the World to Me
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  40. 40
    365 artwork
    365
    Zedd & Katy Perry
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

When Is The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2 On Netflix, Who's In The Cast And What's The Trailer?

TV & Film

Amber reportedly isn't happy about her ex hooking up with a fellow cast mate.

Amber Turner Reportedly Feels ‘Confused’ & ‘Betrayed’ By Dan Edgar’s New Relationship With Chloe Sims

TV & Film

Netflix is releasing some bangers this April - including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

What's New To Netflix In April 2019? From David Attenborough's Our Planet To The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

TV & Film

Sam Mucklow reveals real story behind his and Shelby Tribble's relationship

TOWIE: Sam Mucklow Reveals He & Shelby Tribble Were Secretly 'Together' For Months

TV & Film

Lauren Pope quits TOWIE for millionaire boyfriend

Original TOWIE Cast Member Lauren Pope Quits Show To Spend Time With Millionaire Boyfriend

TV & Film

YouTuber Nash Grier proposed to his girlfriend Taylor

Who Is Nash Grier, When Did He Get Engaged To Taylor Giavasis And How Does He Know Shawn Mendes?

News