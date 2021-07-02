Addison Rae Hilariously Films TikTok In Front Of Someone Working & It’s So Awkward

Addison Rae's video of her TikTok routine in a restaurant has gone viral. Picture: @addisonraee/Instagram

TikTok star Addison Rae filmed a dance routine in front of someone trying to work and the reactions are hilarious!

TikTok stars have officially mastered the art of dancing anywhere and anytime to secure a video for the feed, and Addison Rae has proven she's a pro!

The 20-year-old has gone viral once again after she was caught filming a TikTok routine in the middle of a restaurant while a man was sat behind her with his laptop trying to work.

Yes, it’s just as awkward as it sounds!

An onlooker at the restaurant managed to catch the exact moment it happened and the video has now been circulating on social media, with fans in stitches over how funny the interaction is.

Addison Rae's behind-the-scenes TikTok video has gone viral. Picture: @addisonraee/Instagram

Fans wasted no time in gathering in the comments section to discuss the awkward encounter, which is probably the most 2021-esque thing that could happen these days.

One person wrote: “THE MAN TRYING NOT TO LAUGH LOOKING AT THE COMPUTER PLS.”

“How did he keep it together,” shared another.

“The man is the main character,” joked a third.

Addison Rae's TikTok routine has made its rounds on social media. Picture: @addisonraee/Instagram

Although, it seems Addison may have already been in on the joke herself, as some people suspected the social media star was playing a prank.

She went on to post the same routine in the same outfit later on but in an entirely different location.

This means it really was a prank after all, OR she thought the working guy with his laptop didn’t make the cut.

I guess we’ll never know!

