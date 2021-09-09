On Air Now
9 September 2021, 14:34
Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly and Halle Bailey are among those presenting awards at the MTV VMAs 2021, while Doja Cat is fronting the ceremony, but who else is hosting?
The MTV VMAs is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar, with international artists mingling with rock stars, pop power houses and rising stars.
It's the event to watch if you want to see a glimpse of all your faves including Doja Cat, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Avril Lavigne and more.
MTV VMA 2021 Nominations: Full List Of The Nominees
And this year the awards ceremony is certainly one of its most star studded, with not only a dream line-up of performers but a string of celebs turning up to present awards too.
The one and only dance icon, rap mega star and TikTok queen Doja Cat will be hosting the MTV VMAs.
She'll also be performing!
Doja has five nominations to her name on the night too, so it's set to be a big evening for the 'Need to Know' singer.
Here's a complete list of who is presenting awards on the night at the MTV VMAs:
The VMAs are on Sunday 12 September.
