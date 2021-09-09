Here's Who's Hosting & Presenting Awards At MTV VMAs 2021 – From Hailey Bieber To Travis Barker

9 September 2021, 14:34

Doja Cat is hosting the MTV VMAs 2021
Doja Cat is hosting the MTV VMAs 2021. Picture: Getty
Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly and Halle Bailey are among those presenting awards at the MTV VMAs 2021, while Doja Cat is fronting the ceremony, but who else is hosting?

The MTV VMAs is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar, with international artists mingling with rock stars, pop power houses and rising stars.

It's the event to watch if you want to see a glimpse of all your faves including Doja Cat, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Avril Lavigne and more.

MTV VMA 2021 Nominations: Full List Of The Nominees

And this year the awards ceremony is certainly one of its most star studded, with not only a dream line-up of performers but a string of celebs turning up to present awards too.

Who is hosting the MTV VMAs 2021?

Doja Cat is hosting and performing at this year's MTV VMAs
Doja Cat is hosting and performing at this year's MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

The one and only dance icon, rap mega star and TikTok queen Doja Cat will be hosting the MTV VMAs.

She'll also be performing!

Doja has five nominations to her name on the night too, so it's set to be a big evening for the 'Need to Know' singer.

Who is presenting at the MTV VMAs 2021?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are presenting awards at the MV VMAs
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are presenting awards at the MV VMAs. Picture: Getty
Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle is presenting an award
Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle is presenting an award. Picture: Getty

Here's a complete list of who is presenting awards on the night at the MTV VMAs:

  • Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
  • AJ McLean
  • Ashanti
  • Avril Lavigne
  • Billie Eilish
  • Billy Porter
  • Conor McGregor
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Fat Joe
  • Hailey Bieber
  • Halle Bailey
  • Ja Rule
  • Lance Bass
  • Megan Fox
  • Nick Lachey
  • Rita Ora
  • Simone Biles
  • Travis Barker

The VMAs are on Sunday 12 September.

