On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
14 September 2020, 16:18
TikTok star Addison Rae has been cast in the remake of 1999 hit film She’s All That.
Addison Rae is making a name for herself in the showbiz industry after hitting the spotlight thanks to TikTok, and now the influencer is preparing to make her acting debut on the big screen.
TikTok Is Giving Away £54 Million To Creators With 10K Followers As Part Of New Creator Fund
The 19-year-old has been cast as the lead role in She’s All That reboot He’s All That, which is being given a gender swap for the modern remake.
She’s All That is the story of a high school jock who ends up falling for an ‘unattractive’ classmate after making a bet he can turn her into prom queen.
The new version will reimagine the plot from a teenage girl’s perspective, directed by Mark Waters who directed Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.
He’s All That will see Addison’s character, Padget, play an influencer attempting to turn a nerdy boy into prom king.
Confirming her acting debut on Instagram, Addison said she’s “grateful for the opportunities” coming her way and thanked fans for helping make it happen.
View this post on Instagram
AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT. I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️
Addison has over 60 million followers on TikTok, and has made a number of celebrity connections through her viral fame.
Recently she’s been hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian with the pair even heading off on holiday together for a sun-soaked vacation.
> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News