Addison Rae To Star In She’s All That Remake: Everything We Know So Far About The Film

14 September 2020, 16:18

Addison Rae is in the She's All That reboot
Addison Rae is in the She's All That reboot. Picture: PA / Addison Rae/Instagram

TikTok star Addison Rae has been cast in the remake of 1999 hit film She’s All That.

Addison Rae is making a name for herself in the showbiz industry after hitting the spotlight thanks to TikTok, and now the influencer is preparing to make her acting debut on the big screen.

TikTok Is Giving Away £54 Million To Creators With 10K Followers As Part Of New Creator Fund

The 19-year-old has been cast as the lead role in She’s All That reboot He’s All That, which is being given a gender swap for the modern remake.

What is He’s All That about?

She’s All That is the story of a high school jock who ends up falling for an ‘unattractive’ classmate after making a bet he can turn her into prom queen.

The new version will reimagine the plot from a teenage girl’s perspective, directed by Mark Waters who directed Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

Who will Addison Rae play in He’s All That?

Addison Rae counts Kourtney Kardashian as a close friend
Addison Rae counts Kourtney Kardashian as a close friend. Picture: Addison Rae/Instagram

He’s All That will see Addison’s character, Padget, play an influencer attempting to turn a nerdy boy into prom king.

Confirming her acting debut on Instagram, Addison said she’s “grateful for the opportunities” coming her way and thanked fans for helping make it happen.

Addison has over 60 million followers on TikTok, and has made a number of celebrity connections through her viral fame.

Recently she’s been hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian with the pair even heading off on holiday together for a sun-soaked vacation.

