Addison Rae teaches Kim Kardashian how to do the viral WAP TikTok dance in a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and fans are loving it.

Kim Kardashian is joining the TikTok hype as she attempted the viral ‘WAP’ dance with Addison Rae.

In the new sneak-peek at tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 20-year-old TikTok star tries to teach the SKIMS owner the viral dance to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song ‘WAP’.

In the clip, we see ‘Obsessed’ singer Addison advise Kim to stretch before attempting the dance as the routine involves doing a split.

Kim goes on to attempt it after revealing she’s “never done a split” and joking, “should that be a 40-year-old goal?”.

The mother-of-four revealed to the cameras that she’s not a pro at dancing, saying: “So I'm freaking out a little bit because today Addison is going to teach me a TikTok dance.

“Listen I'm no dancer, I'm not claiming to be but if anyone's going to make me look good it's Addison. So I'm gonna take the time and practice this and see what I can do."

Worried that the dance routine is a tad too sexual for a “married woman”, as the episode was filmed before she had filed for divorce from Kanye West, she admitted she was hoping for the dance “to be more cutie”.

Again poking fun at her dancing skills, Kim says in a confessional: “Oh my god, I have eyes, like I see I'm not the best at it but I am going to soak this all in, take it home and see if I have it in me to do this."

"I'll try to do it at home, I want to, like, play with it and see if I can really do it by myself," added Kim.

The ‘WAP’ dance went viral last year with an array of stars attempting it on TikTok, following the NSFW music video, which also starred the likes of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kylie.

This isn’t the first time Addison is making an appearance on the new and final season of KUWTK, as the internet sensation has become super close with Kim’s older sister, Kourtney, dubbing themselves “BFFs”.

