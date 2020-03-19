Capital’s Summertime Ball 2020 Has Been Cancelled

19 March 2020, 08:00

Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 has been cancelled
Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 has been cancelled. Picture: Global

We're absolutely gutted to say the Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 will not be taking place.

Due to the current ongoing coronavirus developments and following advice from the government, we've taken the difficult decision to cancel the Summertime Ball 2020.

We're extremely sorry for any disappointment caused by the cancellation of our flagship live event. However, given the coronavirus outbreak and the constantly evolving situation, we have placed the wellbeing of Capital listeners at the forefront of our decision making, before tickets have gone on sale.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 was scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, moving to a new location after nine years hosted at Wembley Stadium for 80,000 fans.

Tickets had not yet gone on sale, but Capital listeners can be assured the annual summer party will return to Tottenham’s brand-new stadium for summer 2021 with a sensational show.

We'll be live-streaming some previous Ball performances over on our Facebook page in the coming weeks, to re-live the amazing pop star performances we've had over the years – starting with Harry Styles' iconic Jingle Bell Ball show tonight at 6pm.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Music News

Hot On Capital

The Friends reunion special is delayed due to COVID-19

Friends Reunion Special Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus

TV & Film

Every viral TikTok song of 2020

Most Popular TikTok Songs: Every Viral TikTok Dance Challenge Song Of 2020

Features

Jesy Nelson improvised a song about Coronavirus

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Belts Out Improvised Song About Coronavirus We Can All Relate To

Little Mix

Euphoria announced it will release season 2 this year

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know

TV & Film

Dare Me hits Netflix on 20 March

Netflix Dare Me: Where Is It Set?

TV & Film