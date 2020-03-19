Capital’s Summertime Ball 2020 Has Been Cancelled

Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 has been cancelled. Picture: Global

We're absolutely gutted to say the Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 will not be taking place.

Due to the current ongoing coronavirus developments and following advice from the government, we've taken the difficult decision to cancel the Summertime Ball 2020.

We're extremely sorry for any disappointment caused by the cancellation of our flagship live event. However, given the coronavirus outbreak and the constantly evolving situation, we have placed the wellbeing of Capital listeners at the forefront of our decision making, before tickets have gone on sale.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Capital's Summertime Ball 2020 was scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, moving to a new location after nine years hosted at Wembley Stadium for 80,000 fans.

Tickets had not yet gone on sale, but Capital listeners can be assured the annual summer party will return to Tottenham’s brand-new stadium for summer 2021 with a sensational show.

We'll be live-streaming some previous Ball performances over on our Facebook page in the coming weeks, to re-live the amazing pop star performances we've had over the years – starting with Harry Styles' iconic Jingle Bell Ball show tonight at 6pm.

