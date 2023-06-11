On Air Now
11 June 2023, 21:26
Niall Horan’s Capital Summertime Ball performance was one of the biggest moments of the event!
Niall Horan made his return to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and didn’t disappoint!
The Irish singer delivered a medley of songs that had fans on their feet the entire time and we’re still not over it - plus he even brought out his good friend and fellow Baller Anne-Marie to perform their hit track ‘Our Song’.
He also treated fans to a timeless throwback track by One Direction and it had us all in our feels!
Niall’s unforgettable STB set consisted of the following tracks:
Niall Horan - Heaven (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)
Watch Niall Horan’s performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard above.
We were also treated to many other incredible performances at STB including the Jonas Brothers, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Raye.
