Niall Horan Made His Return To Capital’s Summertime Ball With A Heavenly Performance

11 June 2023, 21:26

Niall Horan performed a spellbinding performance at Summertime Ball
Niall Horan performed a spellbinding performance at Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan’s Capital Summertime Ball performance was one of the biggest moments of the event!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Niall Horan made his return to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and didn’t disappoint!

The Irish singer delivered a medley of songs that had fans on their feet the entire time and we’re still not over it - plus he even brought out his good friend and fellow Baller Anne-Marie to perform their hit track ‘Our Song’.

Raye Blew Everyone Away With Her Summertime Ball Return

Your AAA Pass To Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

He also treated fans to a timeless throwback track by One Direction and it had us all in our feels!

Check out Niall Horan’s #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Watch Capital's STB live now
Watch Capital's STB live now. Picture: Global

Niall’s unforgettable STB set consisted of the following tracks:

  • 'Nice To Meet Ya’
  • ‘Heaven’
  • ‘Our Song’ with Anne-Marie
  • ‘Story Of My Life’
  • ‘Meltdown’
  • 'Slow Hands’
Niall Horan on the red carpet at Capital's STB
Niall Horan on the red carpet at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock
Niall Horan performing at Capital's STB
Niall Horan performing at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Niall Horan - Heaven (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Watch Niall Horan’s performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard above.

We were also treated to many other incredible performances at STB including the Jonas Brothers, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Raye.

