Watch Every Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Watch every performance of Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 right here. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Catch up on Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 performances right here, from Tom Grennan and Jonas Brothers to RAYE and actual Kylie Minogue.

The UK's biggest summer party was hotter than ever on Sunday 11th June, with Ballers including Zara Larsson, RAYE, Calvin Harris, Niall Horan and Jonas Brothers taking over Wembley Stadium for one epic show.

You can catch performances from every artist at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 right here.

Tom Grennan opened the show with 'Don't Break The Heart', 'All Of These Nights' and more of his huge tracks, while the likes of Sigala, Ellie Goulding, RAYE and more ignited the party.

Check out all the #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

And we'll never get over surprise Baller Kylie Minogue making an appearance to perform her viral hit 'Padam Padam'

Adam Lambert

'Holding Out For a Hero'

Adam Lambert - Holding Out For A Hero (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'You Make Me Feel'

Adam Lambert - You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Anne-Marie

'Baby Don't Hurt Me'

Anne-Marie - Baby Don't Hurt Me (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'FRIENDS'

Anne-Marie - Friends (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Unhealthy'

Anne-Marie - Unhealthy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

ArrDee

'Flowers'

ArrDee - Flowers (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Home For My Heart'

ArrDee - Home For My Heart (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Hello Mate'

ArrDee - Hello Mate (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023) | Capital

'Oliver Twist'

ArrDee - Oliver Twist (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Calvin Harris

'Miracle' with Ellie Goulding

Calvin Harris - Miracle with Ellie Goulding (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Coi Leray

'My Body'

Coi Leray - My Body (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Players'

Coi Leray - Players (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Ellie Goulding

'Anything Could Happen'

Ellie Goulding - Anything Could Happen (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'I Need Your Love'

Ellie Goulding - I Need Your Love (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Outside'

Ellie Goulding - Outside (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023) | Capital

Jax Jones

'Whistle' with Calum Scott

Jax Jones - Whistle with Calum Scott (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Jess Glynne

'I'll Be There'

Jess Glynne - I'll Be There (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Rather Be'

Jess Glynne - Rather Be (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Joel Corry

'Head and Heart'

Joel Corry - Head and Heart with MNEK (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Jonas Brothers

'Cake By The Ocean'

Jonas Brothers - Cake By The Ocean (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Jealous'

Jonas Brothers - Jealous (live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Year 3000'

Jonas Brothers – Year 3000 (live from Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Waffle House'

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House (live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Kylie Minogue

'Can't Get You Out of My Head'

Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You Out of My Head (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Padam Padam'

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023) | Capital

Niall Horan

'Heaven'

Niall Horan - Heaven (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Meltdown'

Niall Horan - Meltdown (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Nice To Meet Ya'

Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Our Song'

Niall Horan - Our Song with Anne-Marie (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Story of my Life'

Niall Horan - Story Of My Life (One Direction cover) (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'This Town'

Niall Horan - This Town live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023

RAYE

'Decline'

RAYE - Decline (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Escapism'

RAYE - Escapism. (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Flip A Switch'

RAYE - Flip A Switch. (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Tom Grennan

'All These Nights'

Tom Grennan - All These Nights (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'How Does It Feel'

Tom Grennan - How Does It Feel (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Remind Me'

Tom Grennan - Remind Me (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Zara Larsson

'Can't Tame Her'

Zara Larsson - Can't Tame Her (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Never Forget You'

Zara Larsson - Never Forget You (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

'Symphony'