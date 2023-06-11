Raye Stuns On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet In Nude One Piece

Raye hits the red carpet for Capital STB. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Raye stunned on the red carpet for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard in a captivating nude one piece.

Raye turned heads as she made her way down the red carpet for the Summertime Ball in a summery one piece.

The 'Secrets' singer took to the stage alongside the likes of Tom Grennan, Joel Corry and Arrdee at Wembley stadium on Sunday.

She sung some of her biggest hits including 'Decline', 'Flip A Switch' and 'Escapism'.

Raye wowed in her 'sunny outfit'. Picture: Shutterstock

But before her show-stopping performance at the UK’s biggest summer party, she wowed with the mesh number.

It was paired with some beige platform boots which peeped out below the trousers.

The fitted number was also decorated with ruffle pom poms and a wrap across her centre, with the layered piece of material giving the illusion of a mini skirt.

Raye kept the iconic look minimal, accessorising with just some hoops earrings - and we can't help but love the class style.

She also kept her makeup look natural while making her eyes pop with a graphic eye liner.

Raye's mesh number. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking to Capital ahead of her performance, the Baller said: "It’s huge – very intimidating but I’m excited.

She added: "It is nuts! I’m just looking at it like wow. And the sun is beautiful, I got my sunny outfit on… I’m just so excited to be here."