KSI Delivered An Electric Set At The Summertime Ball

12 June 2022, 22:58
KSI shut down the stage at Wembley Stadium for Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 with a performance that left everyone on a vibe.
KSI took to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage for the very first time and we are still in awe!
The rap star delivered a memorable set with iconic tunes from 'Patience' to 'Holiday' and many more, bringing all those summery vibes to Wembley Stadium.
The 28-year-old star commanded the #CapitalSTB stage and got all 80,000 Ball-goers on their feet.
Read on the find out all the details about KSI's time at the Ball, from backstage content to that bop-filled playlist...
Party-goers were treated to all the feel-good vibes during KSI's incredible set at Capital's Summertime Ball on June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.
