KSI Delivered An Electric Set At The Summertime Ball

KSI gave it his all at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

KSI shut down the stage at Wembley Stadium for Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 with a performance that left everyone on a vibe.

KSI took to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage for the very first time and we are still in awe!

The rap star delivered a memorable set with iconic tunes from 'Patience' to 'Holiday' and many more, bringing all those summery vibes to Wembley Stadium.

The 28-year-old star commanded the #CapitalSTB stage and got all 80,000 Ball-goers on their feet.

KSI got everyone on their feet at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

KSI gave us all the summery vibes on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

KSI brought the colour the carpet at the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: KSI opened his energetic set with 'Really Love' at London's Wembley Stadium

WATCH: KSI's electric performance of 'Patience' at the #CapitalSTB

WATCH KSI get roasted behind the scenes at the Summertime Ball

KSI's Capital Summertime Ball set list:

'Really Love'

'Patience'

'Lighter' featuring Nathan Dawe & Ella Henderson

'Holiday'

'Don't Play' featuring Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animal

Party-goers were treated to all the feel-good vibes during KSI's incredible set at Capital's Summertime Ball on June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.

