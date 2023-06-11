Calvin Harris Closes Capital's Summertime Ball With An Anthemic Set

Calvin Harris' headline set at #CapitalSTB was unreal. Picture: Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Calvin Harris closed Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and filled Wembley Stadium with hit after hit.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returned on June 11 and none other than Calvin Harris rounded off the show in the most iconic way we could possibly think of.

The legendary DJ brought pop anthems, dance tracks and endless vibes to the #CapitalSTB and had all 80,000 Ballers on their feet for the entire set!

The headline act kicked it off with the unbeatable hit that is 'One Kiss' before stacking tracks like 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'This Is What You Came For' and 'We Found Love' on top in his performance – talk about a dream setlist.

The #CapitalSTB crowd went wild for Calvin. Picture: Shutterstock

Calvin Harris closed the show with endless anthems. Picture: Shutterstock

Calvin Harris on his way to bring the tunes to Wembley Stadium. Picture: Global

It wouldn't be the UK's biggest summer party without an aptly named bop so, of course, Calvin had to treat Wembley to 'Summer' as well.

Just when the crowd didn't think it could be better, the DJ welcomed another Summertime Baller to the stage for the grand finale!

Calvin brought out none other than Ellie Goulding to close the show with their 2023 hit 'Miracle', the duo brought incredible energy to Wembley Stadium and it was the perfect note to end the night out.

Calvin Harris - Miracle with Ellie Goulding (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Calvin Harris was a headline act at the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

Calvin Harris' full Capital Summertime Ball 2023 setlist:

'One Kiss'

'Promises'

'Giant'

'How Deep Is Your Love'

'This Is What You Came For'

'By Your Side'

'Summer'

'Bounce'

'We Found Love'

'Acceptable In The 80s'

'Potion'

'Miracle' with Ellie Goulding

