Anne-Marie's Show-Stealing Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball

13 June 2022, 00:19 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 10:39

Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball
Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock
Anne-Marie brought all the vibes to the 2022 Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

Anne-Marie energised Wembley Stadium during her bop-filled set at Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!

The 31-year-old songstress pulled out all her biggest hits for the 80,000-strong crowd, delivering hits like 'Caio Adios' and 'Friends' – it's safe to say she got everyone moving.

From her show-stopping set to her red carpet threads, here's everything you need to see from Anne-Marie's time at #CapitalSTB2022!

Watch: Anne-Marie fills Wembley Stadium with mega-hit 'Rockabye'

Anne-Marie has everyone singing along to 'I Just Called'

Anne-Marie's Summertime Ball 2022 set list:

  • 'Caio Adios'
  • 'Rockabye'
  • 'I Just Called'
  • '2002'
  • 'Kiss My'
  • 'Way Too Long' with Nathan Dawe
  • 'Birthday'
  • 'Friends'
Anne-Marie lit up Wembley Stadium
Anne-Marie lit up Wembley Stadium. Picture: Shutterstock

Anne-Marie performed at the Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at Wembley Stadium.

She was joined by huge names including Harry Styles, David Guetta, Ed Sheeran and Mimi Webb.

