Will Capital's Summertime Ball Take Place In 2024? What You Need To Know

Capital's Summertime Ball took place on Sunday 11th June. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 was another epic summer party – here's what you need to know if you want to join us in 2024!

Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and RAYE were just some of the massive names on our star-studded line-up at #CapitalSTB on Sunday 11th June, with 80,000 Capital listeners heading to Wembley Stadium for one unforgettable show.

If you've caught up on every performance from Capital's Summertime Ball, from Kylie Minogue's surprise appearance to Calvin Harris' closing set, you're obviously keen to know when our next party is.

We've of course got Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in six months, which you'll be able to buy tickets for in October, but when is Capital's next Summertime Ball?

Kylie Minogue at #CapitalSTB for her surprise performance of 'Padam Padam'. Picture: Shutterstock

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2024?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will return in June 2024!

The UK's biggest summer party will be back at Wembley Stadium for 80,000 Capital listeners and a line-up of all your favourite artists.

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023?

Capital's next unmissable event is the Jingle Bell Ball, which will take place in December this year at The O2, London.

Tickets will go on sale on Global Player in October, which is also when we'll reveal our incredible line-up of international superstars.

Coi Leray at the UK's biggest summer party. Picture: Shutterstock

How to get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball and Capital's Summertime Ball

Tickets to the Jingle Bell Ball will go on sale in October this year on Global Player. We'll announce our sensational line-up in October too!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 is of course a whole year away, but don't worry we'll be back bigger than ever next June! Tickets will go on sale in May next year on Global Player.

