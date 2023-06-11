Zara Larsson Serves In Corduroy Co-ord On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball
Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Zara Larsson wowed on the red carpet for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard in a corduroy co-ord.

Zara Larsson brought all the summer vibes in the heavily patterned number - and absolutely won us over.

She's among some of the biggest artists who hit the UK’s biggest summer party this weekend, including Jess Glynne, Sigala and Joel Corry.

She performed some of her top hits on stage - bringing the crowd to life with 'Never Forget You' and 'Symphony' among others.

Zara Larsson walked the carpet in a co-ord
Zara Larsson walked the carpet in a co-ord. Picture: Shutterstock

The 'Lush Life' singer took to the red carpet in the lead up to her set, rocking an alternative look which featured a lace-up denim bralette.

She paired it with a matching low rise skirt that fell just below the knee and some black strappy heels.

Zara added a chunky gold bracelet and earrings to finish off the look in style.

Zara Larsson brought out her inner star
Zara Larsson brought out her inner star. Picture: Shutterstock
Zara wore a crop top and cargo pants on stage
Zara wore a crop top and cargo pants on stage. Picture: Shutterstock

It wouldn't be a summer party without dazzling white nails and the star came through with a beautiful mani-pedi.

Later taking to the stage, she swapped her look for a black crop top with a bejewelled harness and cargo pants to match her group of dancers.

She came to slay and brought the vocals to match - we adored every second.

