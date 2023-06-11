Set Times For Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

11 June 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 12:32

Capital's Summertime Ball set times 2023
Capital's Summertime Ball set times 2023. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s when the artists at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will be taking to the stage.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back with an incredible line-up, ready to kick off your summer with the UK’s biggest summer party!

The star-studded 2023 line-up features some of the biggest names around, including the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Calvin Harris, FLO, Ellie Goulding and much more.

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

And if you’ll be joining us at Wembley Stadium today on June 11th, 2023, or if you’ll be tuning in on Global Player to watch the show live, we’ve got you covered on all the set times so you can be prepared for when your favourite artist is about to take to the stage!

Capital’s Summertime Ball starts at 2PM - keep scrolling for all the set times…

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 set times

2:00 PM - Tom Grennan

2:30 PM - Joel Corry

2:50 PM - ArrDee

3:10 PM - Raye

3:25 PM - Coi Leray

3:35 PM - Sigala

4:00 PM - Mimi Webb

4:30 PM - Jess Glynne

5:00 PM - Zara Larsson

5:10 PM - Ellie Goulding

5:50 PM - Adam Lambert

6:20 PM - Anne-Marie

6:50 PM - Jax Jones

7:25 PM - FLO

7:35 PM - Niall Horan

8:05 PM - Jonas Brothers

8:35 PM - MistaJam

8:45 PM - Calvin Harris

*Set times are subject to change.*

Capital's Summertime Ball is coming...

Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 line-up. Picture: Global

