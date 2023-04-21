Capital's Summertime Ball Is Back For 2023!

21 April 2023, 08:09 | Updated: 21 April 2023, 08:15

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns for 2023
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns for 2023. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here comes the sun! The UK's biggest summer party, Capital's Summertime Ball, returns to Wembley Stadium! Here's all the info on dates, line-up and tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns this summer for another massive party, and we're heading back to the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The Summertime Ball will take place in a matter of weeks, on Sunday 11th June with a line-up of the hottest hit music stars taking over Wembley for a huge party with 80,000 Capital listeners.

The line-up of Ballers will be announced on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th April from 7am, so set your alarms!

Download Global Player

To get tickets, make sure you've downloaded Global Player! Presale tickets are available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday 24th April, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday 25th April.

When and where is Capital's Summertime Ball 2023?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 takes place on Sunday 11th June at Wembley Stadium.

It's just a few weeks away, so pop it in your calendars now!

Download Global Player

How to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball!

To get tickets, make sure you've downloaded Global Player! Presale tickets are available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday 24th April, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday 25th April.

Who is on the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2023?

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark will be announcing the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th April on the Capital Breakfast show from 7am.

Set your alarms – you don't want to miss this!

Download Global Player

Hot On Capital

Loev Island's Chloe and Toby apparently almost returned for this year's series

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Reveals She And Ex Toby Aromolaran Almost Appeared On This Year’s Series

News

The Weeknd dropped 'Double Fantasy' as the first single from 'The Idol' soundtrack

The Weeknd Unveils New Song ‘Double Fantasy’ From ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack - Inside The Lyrics

News

Taylor Swift's famous pals are behind her

How Taylor Swift’s Friends Are Publicly Showing Support After Joe Alwyn Split

News

Ekin-Su has broken her silence on those Davide split rumours

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Breaks Silence On Davide Split Rumours After ‘Finding Secret Messages To Models’

News

All the Barbie characters are inspired by real dolls...

The Dolls That Inspired The Barbie Movies' Characters

Features