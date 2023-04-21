Capital's Summertime Ball Is Back For 2023!

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns for 2023. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here comes the sun! The UK's biggest summer party, Capital's Summertime Ball, returns to Wembley Stadium! Here's all the info on dates, line-up and tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns this summer for another massive party, and we're heading back to the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The Summertime Ball will take place in a matter of weeks, on Sunday 11th June with a line-up of the hottest hit music stars taking over Wembley for a huge party with 80,000 Capital listeners.

The line-up of Ballers will be announced on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th April from 7am, so set your alarms!

Download Global Player

To get tickets, make sure you've downloaded Global Player! Presale tickets are available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday 24th April, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday 25th April.

When and where is Capital's Summertime Ball 2023?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 takes place on Sunday 11th June at Wembley Stadium.

It's just a few weeks away, so pop it in your calendars now!

How to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball!

To get tickets, make sure you've downloaded Global Player! Presale tickets are available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday 24th April, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday 25th April.

Who is on the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2023?

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark will be announcing the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th April on the Capital Breakfast show from 7am.

Set your alarms – you don't want to miss this!