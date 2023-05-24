How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns this summer. Picture: Global

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Here’s how to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard takes place on Sunday 11th June at Wembley Stadium with a line-up you don’t want to miss, including Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and RAYE.

You’ll be able to watch the UK’s biggest summer party live as it happens, plus you can catch all the highlights and backstage action right here on CapitalFM.com and @capitalofficial.

Here’s the latest on how you can watch #CapitalSTB 2023, including how to watch it on TV.

Capital's Summertime Ball Is Back For 2023! Venue, Date, Line-Up & All The Info

Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 line-up. Picture: Global

How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live

Capital’s Summertime Ball – hosted by Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark – will be live-streamed for fans to watch on Global Player.

It's also where you'll find all the backstage action.

Will Capital’s Summertime Ball be on TV?

You can catch all the highlights from Capital’s Summertime Ball on ITV1 and ITVX, in a 90-minute special.

We’ll update this page with the show’s air date as soon as it’s confirmed.

Who’s on the line-up for Capital’s Summertime Ball?