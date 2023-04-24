Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 Line-Up: Lewis Capaldi, Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie & More

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returns this summer. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back for 2023, with a huge line-up!

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back! We're taking over Wembley Stadium on Sunday 11 June, for the UK's biggest summer party.

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark announced the unmissable line-up, including Jonas Brothers, Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and RAYE, this morning and more incredible artists will be revealed on Capital Breakfast tomorrow from 7am.

Capital's Summertime Ball Is Back For 2023! Date, Venue Line-Up & More

Here's who's joining us at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023...

Capital's Summertime Ball line-up 2023

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers are headlining #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

After making their #CapitalSTB debut with an iconic performance at Wembley Stadium four years ago, Jonas Brothers are making their highly-anticipated return to the UK’s biggest summer party.

The boys are back with their sixth studio album in May and have already hit the road with their nostalgic classics and sensational new bops including ‘Waffle House’ and ‘Wings’ and you already know they're going to sound amazing live at Wembley Stadium.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi was the first to be announced on our #CapitalSTB line-up. Picture: Global

Lewis’ second album is being released in just a matter of weeks on May 19th! His STB performance will be the first time he’s performing some of the tracks live!

He’s already dropped ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and ‘Wish You The Best’ and we can’t wait to hear 80,000 of you singing along with your lights in the air.

Anne Marie

Anne-Marie is performing at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

Returning for her fifth #CapitalSTB, Anne-Marie is set to get 80,000 fans dancing once again.

A firm favourite among Capital listeners, Anne-Marie will bring another huge set to the Wembley Stadium stage after collaborating with the likes of Little Mix, Niall Horan and KSI in the last couple of years.

Sigala

Sigala will be at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

It’s not a Summertime Ball without Sigala igniting the party! And this time it’s his sixth #CapitalSTB, aka legend status.

This phenomenal DJ only makes bangers and we just hope 80,000 of you are ready to dance!

Raye

Raye will be making her debut as a soloist at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

Raye is no stranger to Capital's Summertime Ball, but this time she's making her debut as a solo artist after dropping her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues'.

Her incredible album includes songs like 'Escapism', 'Flip A Switch' and 'Ice Cream Man' and we can't wait to hear her new hits live!

Jess Glynne

Jess Glynne returns to Capital's Summertime Ball for 2023. Picture: Global

Jess Glynne returns to Capital's Summertime Ball for the first time in five years!

The 'I'll Be There' singer recently announced she's back with new music and we can't wait to see what she has in store for #CapitalSTB.

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan makes his #CapitalSTB debut this summer. Picture: Global

Tom Grennan will be making his highly-anticipated Summertime Ball debut this summer.

His third studio album will be released a few days before the UK's biggest summer party and we can't wait to hear some of his new songs live!

Joel Corry

Joel Corry is bringing the party to #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

A regular in the Capital studio, Joel Corry is taking to the decks at Capital’s Summertime Ball!

The incredible DJ teamed up with fellow Baller Tom Grennan last year for ‘Lionheart’ and has been back in the studio working on even more massive tunes since then.

Mimi Webb

Mimi Webb returns to #CapitalSTB after making her debut last year. Picture: Global

After soaring into the spotlight two years ago, Mimi Webb is making her return to the Summertime Ball stage following her 'Rising Star' win at The Global Awards 2022, which was just the first in a string of successes for Mimi.

You’ll have heard Mimi’s tracks 'House on Fire', 'Good Without' and '24/5' and we can’t wait to hear her hits performed live at #CapitalSTB.

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson joins this year's #CapitalSTB lineup. Picture: Global

Zara is back at #CapitalSTB after six years away!

The pop sensation dropped new tunes earlier this year perfect for summer and, paired with her nostalgic favourites, we can't wait to see the set list she brings to Wembley Stadium!

