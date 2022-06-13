Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022
13 June 2022, 00:12 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 10:40
It's not a Summertime Ball without Sigala!
Sigala brought ALL the bangers to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, getting the whole of Wembley Stadium dancing and singing along to his most summery tunes.
We knew Sigala would get you moving and he did exactly that with hits like 'Wish You Well', 'Came Here For Love' and 'Just Got Paid'.
Sigala was joined by Becky Hill for 'Wish You Well'
Sigala's Summertime Ball set list
- 'Came Here For Love' feat. Ella Eyre
- 'Stay The Night' feat. Talia Mar
- 'Melody' feat. Ilria
- 'You For Me' feat. Ilria
