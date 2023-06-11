Mimi Webb Wows On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet In Bratz-Esque Co-ord

Mimi Webb wows on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Mimi Webb glowed on Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard’s red carpet.

Before taking to Wembley Stadium’s stage, the stunning Mimi Webb graced Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard red carpet.

This is the singer-songwriter’s second time taking on our Summertime Ball stage at Wembley Stadium, sharing the line-up with the likes of Tom Grennan, Raye and Joel Corry.

Paying homage to 90’s grunge on the red carpet, the music star donned three different neutral-toned tartan prints in the form of a bandeau top, 2000’s inspired miniskirt and flared mesh leggings.

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live now

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Check out Mimi Webb's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Mimi's stunning red carpet look. Picture: Shutterstock

Mimi looked ready to set your 'House on Fire' with chunky black, patent boots which added some extra grunge to the chic look.

The pairing of burly boots and skin-tight mesh leggings gave her a gorgeous elongated doll-legged look - giving total Bratz realness.

Mimi Webb graced Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Sporting her funky print-clashing tartan look, the 'Red Flags' singer shone on the orange carpet with a sultry, bronzed make-up look.

Mimi’s look was completed with glittering gold accessories and adorable heart-painted nails.

Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital