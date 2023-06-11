Jess Glynne Puts On Spell-Binding Summertime Ball Performance For Seventh Time

Jess Glynne takes on Capital's Summertime Ball for the seventh time. Picture: Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Superstar Jess Glynne joined the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard line-up for her seventh time.

Capital's Summertime Ball stage has been blessed with 'Rather Be' legend, Jess Glynne, seven times! That means seven times she's managed to get the crowd jumping and singing their hearts out to a hit-filled set.

This year she took us on a trip down memory lane as she filled Wembley Stadium with a 2023 rendition of her iconic song 'Hold My Hand' which she sang for us at her first-ever Summertime Ball back in 2015.

Check out Jess Glynne's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Donning a gorgeous lilac suit, the Capital Summertime Ball veteran wowed with flawless vocals on her hit song 'I'll Be There'.

The 33-year-old singer always dominates the stage effortlessly and this year was no different as she brought unmatchable energy to the UK's biggest summer party.

Back in 2018, Jess Glynne and drum and bass geniuses Rudimental rocked Capital's Summertime ball with an epic performance of 'These Days'.

This year she stayed solo as she sang her Grammy-winning tune with Clean Bandit, 'Rather Be' - although it felt like a group performance as the crowd screamed the lyrics alongside her.

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Jess Glynne - I'll Be There (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Jess Glynne dazzles Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

Jess Glynne's Summertime Ball 2023 setlist:

I'll Be There

Hold My Hand

Silly Me

Rather Be

Don't Be So Hard On Yourself

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital