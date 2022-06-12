WATCH: Khaby And Capital’s Roman Kemp 'Push For Harry Styles' In Iconic Intro

By Capital FM

Harry Styles had the most iconic intro to the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022 stage!

The moment we were all waiting for at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard; Harry Styles’ solo debut was one to remember.

Not only was his entire set unforgettable, but his introduction was equally as iconic thanks to Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp and the help of TikTok star, Khaby.

The social media legend gave Roman a helping hand to introduce Harry’s long-anticipated set - and of course, they did it in style.

Harry Styles at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Khaby unveiled a ‘push for Harry’ button, and we think we speak for all of us when we say we all need one in our lives!

After a bit of playful build-up, the buzzer was pressed to unleash the one and only pop superstar, Haz himself!

Harry went on to appear on the stage with his trusty guitar as he serenaded 80,000 party-goers at Capital’s STB with ‘Golden’ - and believe us, it lived up to its name!

Khaby joined Capital's Roman Kemp at STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Harry Styles had the most iconic intro at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

‘Adore You’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’ soon followed, as well as some bops from his new album 'Harry’s House', ‘Late Night Talking’ and ‘As It Was’.

Judging by the echoing screams in the stadium, everyone was just as in awe of Harry as the rest of us!

