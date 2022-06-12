The Biggest Moments From Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022

The biggest moments at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard was full of special moments from all the backstage action to iconic on-stage moments.

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022 has been a day full of incredible moments - both on and off stage.

The super talented line-up hit the stage with nothing but bops and delivered unforgettable performances throughout the day.

From Harry Styles and KSI to Mimi Webb and Aitch - here's a look at some of the biggest moments from Capital's STB 2022...

Maisie Peters talks a potential Lil Nas X collab

Maisie Peters shut down Wembley Stadium during her debut at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, giving fans a rendition of her hit song 'Cate's Brother' as well as a cover of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'.

Ahead of her set on-stage, Maisie spoke to Capital's Niall Gray about her love for Lil Nas X and even discussed a potential collab with the 'Industry Baby' singer.

She told Niall backstage she'd 'love to' collab with the American rapper, going on to even deliver a message to the superstar himself, in hopes of linking up.

"Hi Lil Nas X, it's Maisie," she said, "I would love to make some music with you, if you would like to. Or we can just be friends, or you can just make music and I can listen to it. There's a lot of options and you can pick your favourite."

We're keeping our fingers crossed!

Becky Hill stunned as she graced the red carpet at #CapitalSTB

Becky Hill on the red carpet at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Becky Hill completely understood the assignment at #CapitalSTB both on and off stage.

The talented songstress let off her flawless vocals in front of 80,000 party-goers at Wembley Stadium and we're still in awe tbh!

Before heading on stage, Becky showcased her dazzling outfit on the red carpet, serving looks with each snap and we are obsessed!

Anne-Marie joins KSI on stage for an unforgettable performance

Anne-Marie joined KSI on stage at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Anne-Marie and KSI are definitely up there with our favourite collaborators, especially after the '2002' songstress joined the rapper on-stage for a mesmerising performance of 'Don't Play' featuring Digital Farm Animals.

Everyone at Wembley was up on their feet singing along to every word - and we don't blame them one bit!

Sam Ryder gave fans a performance to remember with 'SPACE MAN'

Sam Ryder is the man of the moment and his performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard proved just that.

The national treasure left all 80,000 STB party-goers with a huge smile on their faces after his performance, and we loved every moment!

Jax Jones and Joel Corry are the best of mates

Jax Jones and Joel Corry backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

We've been treated to some heartwarming backstage photos at Capital's STB and Jax Jones' bromance moment with Joel Corry is up there with one of our faves!

The DJs shared their talents on stage early on in the show and went on to continue the festivities backstage - we just so happened to capture the moment with the most adorable snap!

Harry Styles rocked the stage with an iconic jumpsuit

Harry Styles stunned at Capital's STB in an another iconic jumpsuit. Picture: Shutterstock

Harry Styles left us all emotional with his mind-blowing solo debut at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard - and we're very much still not over it!

From 'As It Was' to 'Watermelon Sugar', Haz was really delivery bop after bop and he did it in another one of his iconic jumpsuits.

We'll be reliving this moment for the foreseeable!

David Guetta closed the show with bop after bop!

David Guetta shut down the Capital STB. Picture: Shutterstock

David Guetta shut down Wembley Stadium with his catalogue of bangers and we are still not over it!

From 'Titanium' and 'Club Can't Handle Me' to 'Play Hard' and 'Without You', the vibes were flowing thanks to the iconic DJ!

