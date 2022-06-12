Becky Hill Dazzles On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Becky Hill wowed fans on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Sophie Barnett

Becky Hill stole the show with her Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard red carpet look, turning heads in a stunning black two-piece lined with diamantés.

The 'Better Off Without You' singer sparkled onto Sunday's red carpet, with all eyes turning on her ahead of her performance at Wembley Stadium.

The 28-year-old, who also wowed fans at the last Summertime Ball in 2019, showed off her incredible figure in a sleek black co-ord, which was decorated in hundreds of sparkly jewels.

The style icon paired her bralet and midi skirt combo with some black stilettos fit for a Queen - and we are so here for it!

Her long blonde locks fell to her waist and she wowed in a subtle glam makeup look.

WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player

Check out Becky Hill's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Becky Hill wows on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Becky Hill on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

The 'Afterglow' singer performed a host of her biggest hits on Sunday's show, treating the 80,000-strong crowd to 'Last Time', 'My Heart Goes' and 'Heaven On My Mind' among many others.

Becky was recently crowned by Capital Breakfast as official pop music royalty following her BRIT award for Best Dance Act.

Becky Hill wowed the red carpet in a black two-piece. Picture: Shutterstock

The pop icon excited fans earlier this year when she announced her engagement to long-time partner Charlie.

He popped the big question on a luxury holiday to the Maldives, with Becky posting a series of snaps to her Instagram feed - couple GOALS!

Becky Hill on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

She joins a star-studded line up for the return of #CapitalSTB with Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters and Aitch having already stunned the crowd.

Still to go is the one and only Harry Styles, David Guetta and Mimi Webb, and many more.

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 Live Now