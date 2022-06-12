Maisie Peters Tells Lil Nas X She Wants To Collab At Capital's Summertime Ball

By Sophie Barnett

Could there be a new collab on the cards? Maisie Peters revealed at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard that she wants to become besties with Lil Nas X... and we are so here for it!

The 22-year-old songwriter, who shot to fame on Youtube, told Capital's Niall Gray she wants to make music with the 'Old Town Road' singer.

In her backstage interview ahead of her STB performance, a brightly dressed Maisie said she would "love to" collab with the American rapper.

She even performed a cover of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' on stage at Wembley Stadium, wowing crowds in her lime-green top and pink leather leopard print pants.

Maisie Peters on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

She told Capital's Niall Gray she would jump at the chance of writing a song with Lil Nas X - and we are so here for it!

"I would love to, listen, I'm here for it," she replied when asked if she wanted to make music with the rapper.

"If he wants to collab I'm very there, I love him."

She even delivered a message to Lil Nas X in hope of pairing up.

"Hi Lil Nas X, it's Maisie, I would love to make some music with you, if you would like to. Or we can just be friends, or you can just make music and I can listen to it. There's a lot of options and you can pick your favourite."

She jokingly said the first option would be preferred - with Capital host Niall saying they could become "besties".

Maisie Peters wows on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

The bleach blonde babe performed two songs at #CapitalSTB; her rendition of Lil Nas X's hit and her song 'Cate's Brother'.

Crowds erupted into applause as she played the tunes on her bright red guitar, taking over the stage after the one and only Ed Sheeran.

Maisie was among a number of big names to take the stage at the UK’s biggest summer party on Sunday night, with fans queuing for hours to see the likes of Mabel, Aitch, and Harry Styles.

