Becky Hill Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Charlie During Luxury Holiday

Becky Hill is engaged to her long-term boyfriend. Picture: Alamy / Becky Hill/Instagram

The voice of UK dance music Becky Hill is engaged to her long-term partner Charlie.

Becky Hill, 27, announced on Tuesday night she’s engaged to boyfriend Charlie after he got down on one knee during a lavish holiday in the Maldives.

Beside an adorbs photo of them kissing, Becky wrote on Instagram: “Turns out he actually does like me.”

She also showed off the ring, a dazzling sapphire, in an excited selfie.

Becky Hill is the voice of UK dance music. Picture: Getty

The ‘My Heart Goes’ singer also posted a string of cute snaps from their luxurious getaway.

Becky’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fellow pop stars, including Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards who wrote: “Omggggg CONGRATULATIONS!!”

Griff also replied: “Congrats!”

The Wanted’s Max George was also among the celebs to send their congrats.

Becky and Charlie have been together for nearly six years.

Charlie is also involved in the music industry, working as a DJ and producer.

