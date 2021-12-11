On Air Now
11 December 2021, 20:51 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 23:02
Becky Hill returned for her third Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday night, getting 16,000 on their feet with her catalogue of bangers.
Becky Hill's established herself as the voice of dance music and at The O2 on Saturday night she proved exactly why, taking to the stage and taking over the Jingle Bell Ball party with one sensational set.
Kicking things off with 'Remember', Becky had the entire arena dancing along to the likes of 'Heaven on My Mind', 'Better Off Without You' and 'My Heart Goes'.
It was Becky's first time performing solo at the #CapitalJBB and this 27-year-old showed exactly why she dominates the charts.
Becky Hill gave one outstanding performance on Saturday, December 11 at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.
