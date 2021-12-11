Becky Hill Brings All Of The Energy To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

11 December 2021, 20:51 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 23:02

Everything you need to know about Becky Hill's JBB performance
Everything you need to know about Becky Hill's JBB performance. Picture: Alamy
Becky Hill returned for her third Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday night, getting 16,000 on their feet with her catalogue of bangers.

Becky Hill's established herself as the voice of dance music and at The O2 on Saturday night she proved exactly why, taking to the stage and taking over the Jingle Bell Ball party with one sensational set.

Kicking things off with 'Remember', Becky had the entire arena dancing along to the likes of 'Heaven on My Mind', 'Better Off Without You' and 'My Heart Goes'.

It was Becky's first time performing solo at the #CapitalJBB and this 27-year-old showed exactly why she dominates the charts.

Becky Hill brought the energy, vibes and anthems to The O2
Becky Hill brought the energy, vibes and anthems to The O2. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: We'll always 'Remember' this smashing opener to Becky Hill's #CapitalJBB set

WATCH: Becky Hill belts out 'Heaven On My Mind' live at The O2

WATCH: Becky Hill stumbles into none other than Justin Bieber's dressing room at the JBB...

Becky Hill backstage at the #CapitalJBB
Becky Hill backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Alamy

Becky Hill's Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

  • 'Remember'
  • 'Heaven on My Mind'
  • 'Better Off Without You'
  • 'My Heart goes'
  • 'Wish You Well'
  • 'Last Time'

Becky Hill gave one outstanding performance on Saturday, December 11 at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

