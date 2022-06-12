Harry Styles' Summertime Ball Outfit Was The Jumpsuit Of Dreams

12 June 2022, 21:37 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:09

Harry Styles' Summertime Ball outfit was everything
Harry Styles' Summertime Ball outfit was everything. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles treated us to yet another iconic jumpsuit, an ensemble that's become his Baller trademark.

Harry Styles' Summertime Ball with Barclaycard performance made all our dreams come true.

Not only did he perform a bunch of his new songs from 'Harry's House' and some of his 'Fine Line' classics, but Mr Styles also blessed our eyes with a brand new jumpsuit.

Harry Styles' jumpsuit was everything we dreamed of
Harry Styles' jumpsuit was everything we dreamed of. Picture: Shutterstock

Harry's iconic jumpsuit collection is famous in its own right, so naturally he rocked yet another one-piece for his debut as a soloist at Wembley Stadium – and to take over Capital's Summertime Ball of course.

The all-black outfit featured sleek white stripes and was paired with chunky monochrome trainers to match.

As ever, Harry un-buttoned his shirt to show off his famous chest tattoo.

Harry Styles treated us to another iconic jumpsuit at Capital's Summertime Ball
Harry Styles treated us to another iconic jumpsuit at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock
Harry Styles' Summertime Ball performance was full of his new songs and 'Fine Line' classics
Harry Styles' Summertime Ball performance was full of his new songs and 'Fine Line' classics. Picture: Shutterstock

After being greeted by the 80,000-strong crowd in Wembley Stadium with what we're assuming were record-breaking screams, Harry opened his set with 'Golden' before singing 'Adore You', 'Watermelon Sugar', 'Late Night Talking' and 'As It Was'.

Knowing exactly how to keep the crowd screaming / hyperventilating / on the verge of tears, Haz made sure to run to every inch of the stage, encouraging every single partygoer to sing along.

