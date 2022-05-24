We’ve Been Listening To Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ All Wrong

24 May 2022, 16:42

Some Harry Styles fans think 'Harry's House' should be listened to in reverse
Some Harry Styles fans think 'Harry's House' should be listened to in reverse. Picture: Getty/@harrystyles/Instagram
We need to go back and give ‘Harry’s House’ another whirl in the way fans think Harry Styles intended.

Harry Styles only dropped ‘Harry’s House’ a week ago and I think we can all agree that in that time, we’ve already become obsessed!

Of course, we’ve already binge-listened to the album back to back - but in true fan style, some of Harry’s fandom have become convinced that we’ve all been listening to the project all wrong.

Fans Are Losing It Over Harry Styles In His Pyjamas

Usually, fans would take in an album from start to finish, but some fans are arguing that in this case, the album was meant to be listened to in reverse.

Wondering why?

Harry Styles fans have been debating the listening order of 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles fans have been debating the listening order of 'Harry's House'. Picture: Getty

Well, the album cover for ‘Harry’s House’ is obviously Haz in what appears to be an upside-down living room - which some fans have taken as a clue that the tracks were meant to be listened to in reverse.

One fan even tweeted a theory that the songs in a reverse order give a different overall vibe of the project.

The tweet read: “Harry's house is meant to be listened in reverse. the story makes so much sense, ending with a high and 'you know i love you babe' and just happiness. also we started the era w/ the outro of love of my life, the last song, in reverse.... so i'm thinking.”

Fans rushed to share their thoughts on the new idea of how to listen to ‘Harry’s House’.

Harry Styles fans think 'Harry's House' should be listened to in reverse
Harry Styles fans think 'Harry's House' should be listened to in reverse. Picture: @harrystyles/Instagram

One person wrote: “Oh. My. F***. God. You just changed the entire meaning of the story for me. It all makes so much more sense now, the cover, everything – even ties in better with the ending of Fine Line…mind blown and a little annoyed I didn’t think of it myself.”

Another commented on the upside-down album cover, adding: “No bc that makes so much sense. that's probably what the upside down couch, lamp etc. in the cover depict.”

We’re waiting for confirmation from Haz himself!

