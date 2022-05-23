Fans Are Losing It Over Harry Styles In His Pyjamas

Harry Styles has sent fans reeling with his bedtime wear. Picture: Getty/PA Images

By Capital FM

Harry Styles wore a classic pair of polka-dot pyjamas and we can't get over it!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles loves a matching pyjama set as much as the next guy!

The internet was understandably sent into a tailspin when the photo's emerged of the 'Harry's House' musician donning a delightfully colourful coordinated pair of PJs.

Harry Styles Almost Played Elvis Presley In New Biopic & Dished On What The Audition Entailed

The 28-year-old pop sensation will be appearing on CBeebies Bedtime Stories – a show that features celebrity guest stars to read classic children's bedtime stories.

Harry will be delivering a lulling rendition of Jess Hitchman’s 'In Every House, On Every Street', a heart-warming story about home and family.

We can't wait for his voice to put us all to sleep, but until then we can admire his nighttime threads!

Harry Styles has been spotted wearing a familiar set of pyjamas. Picture: Getty

It's common knowledge that the 'Boyfriends' singer has an unparalleled wardrobe, and his unique style extends past his stage looks! Even when it comes to winding down for sleep, Harry dresses to the nines...

In the images released by CBeebies ahead of their latest Bedtime Stories episode, the star wore a brown button-up pyjama set adorned in bright-blue polka dots – oh, and they're Gucci!

Of course, the look wouldn't be complete without one of Harry's iconic beaded necklaces and a collection of his unique rings! The pop star was recently reunited with his unforgettable lion ring after losing it at Coachella.

Stylers couldn't contain their excitement on social media, with one tweeting: "MATCHING PJS AND NECKLACE OMG. [sic]."

Harry Styles stunned in a two-piece Gucci PJ set. Picture: PA Images

Another posted: "Time to sleep like a baby tomorrow."

It didn't take long for fans to point out that this is, in fact, not the first time we've seen Harry don the nighttime outfit...

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "These are the same pajamas as when he was in a bed in the middle of the road. [sic]"

In February, Harry was spotted filming a secret music video in which he was sitting in an oversized bed being driven around the streets of central London – and you guessed it, he's wearing the exact same PJs!

Fans have theorised that the unreleased music video could be for 'Harry's House' tracks such as 'Daydreaming' or 'Late Night Talking'.

This isn't the first time that the 'Satellite' musician has forayed into the world of sleep, back in 2020 he collaborated with the Calm App to bring out 'Dream with Me' – a bedtime story to help insomniacs drift off.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital