Maisie Peters Made An Electric Debut At Capital's Summertime Ball

Masie Peters wowed the crowds at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Maisie Peters made her Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard debut after being a surprise addition to the line-up – and she gave a dazzling performance that blew everyone away!

Maisie Peters took to the #CapitalSTB stage for the first time as she debuted with a jaw-dropping set on June 12.

The 22-year-old's performance followed her boss, mentor and friend Ed Sheeran's electric opening set – before she delivered her unforgettable songs at none other than Wembley Stadium!

Here's what Masie got up to during her Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, from all the backstage antics to her incredible performance on the Wembley Stadium stage...

Masie Peters followed Ed Sheeran with an incredible set. Picture: Shutterstock

Masie Peters brought all the colour to the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: Masie Peters rocked Wembley Stadium with a performance of 'Cate's Brother'

Following Ed Sheeran's opening set, Masie got the 80,000-strong crowd pumped as she performed two tracks with her incredible band as they visit Wembley Stadium fresh from their time on the Mathematics Tour.

The 22-year-old star kicked off her set with an earworm you will likely recognise from TikTok, she belted out pop-punk anthem 'Cate's Brother' and the #CapitalSTB crown loved it!

Masie followed up the undeniable tune with none other than a Lil Nas X cover, singing her very own rendition of 'Old Town Road'.

WATCH: Masie Peters treats the #CapitalSTB crowd to a cover of 'Old Town Road'

WATCH: Masie Peters is manifesting a collab with Lil Nas X

Not only did Masie sing a Lil Nas X song... but she manifested a collaboration with the pop star too!

During an interview backstage ahead of her Summertime Ball debut, the songstress revealed Capital's Niall Gray that she would love nothing more than to work with the hit-maker – fingers crossed this comes into fruition!

Masie Peters' Summertime Ball set list:

'Cate's Brother'

'Old Town Road' (Lil Nas X cover)

Masie Peters made her debut at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium to a crowd of 80,000 Ballers!

