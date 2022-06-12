Becky Hill Belted Her Heart Out During Her Solo Summertime Debut

Becky Hill dazzled at the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Becky Hill delivered an unforgettable bop-filled set at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 – here is everything she got up to at Wembley Stadium!

Becky Hill is no stranger to the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage, but this year she performed her first full set as a solo artist!

The 28-year-old pop star filled Wembley Stadium with her iconic powerful vocals on June 12, belting out tracks such as 'Last Time' and 'My Heart Goes' the #CapitalSTB crowd.

Becky gave her all during the unforgettable performance, with her dance tunes bringing that feel-good summer feeling!

Becky Hill blew the Wembley crowd away with her incredible vocals. Picture: Shutterstock

Becky Hill wows in a sleek cut-out number on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Becky Hill's donned a black bedazzled gown as she walked the carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: Becky Hill got a crowd of 80,000 singing along to 'Heaven On My Mind' at the #CapitalSTB

The 28-year-old pop star took to the #CapitalSTB stage as a solo artist for the first time – and it's safe to say that she bossed it!

Becky treated Wembley to tune after tune, filling the stadium with anthems like 'Heaven On My Mind' that got everyone on their feet.

WATCH: Becky Hill belts 'Better Off Without You' during her solo debut at the Summertime Ball

WATCH: Becky Hill wows at Wembley Stadium with 'My Heart Goes (La Di Da)'

Becky Hill's Summertime Ball 2022 set list:

'Last Time'

'Better Off Without You'

'My Heart Goes (La Di Da)'

'Heaven On My Mind'

'Back And Forth'

'Remember'

Becky Hill made her Summertime Ball solo debut on Sunday, June 12 at Wembley Stadium.

