12 June 2022, 18:45 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:16
Becky Hill delivered an unforgettable bop-filled set at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 – here is everything she got up to at Wembley Stadium!
Becky Hill is no stranger to the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage, but this year she performed her first full set as a solo artist!
The 28-year-old pop star filled Wembley Stadium with her iconic powerful vocals on June 12, belting out tracks such as 'Last Time' and 'My Heart Goes' the #CapitalSTB crowd.
Becky gave her all during the unforgettable performance, with her dance tunes bringing that feel-good summer feeling!
Becky treated Wembley to tune after tune, filling the stadium with anthems like 'Heaven On My Mind' that got everyone on their feet.
