Ellie Goulding's Summertime Ball 2023 Show Was Pure Magic

Ellie Goulding returned to #CapitalSTB. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Ellie Goulding put on the exact kind of show we want to see at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Ellie Goulding's summery set got the entire crowd singing along at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023!

From her most-loved songs like 'Anything Could Happen' to her newest banger 'Miracle', Ellie made sure her unmistakable vocals were heard across London as she took over Wembley Stadium.

The chart-topper made sure her outfit matched the sunshine, wearing an iridescent green two-piece and shimmering eye makeup to match.

Ellie Goulding - I Need Your Love (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

When Ellie belted out her ultimate pop classic 'Burn', she made sure to get the crowd singing along and shouted: "Don't pretend you don't know the words, because you do!"

And it worked! 80,000 Capital listeners were singing every. Single. Lyric!

Ellie Goulding dazzled in an irrdescent green two-piece.

Ellie Goulding looked incredible in her shimmering green ensemble. Picture: Shutterstock

Ellie Goulding's Summertime Ball 2023 set list:

'I Need Your Love'

'Anything Could Happen'

'Outside'

'By The End of The Night'

'Love Me Like You Do'

'Miracle'

'Burn'

