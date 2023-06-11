Ellie Goulding's Summertime Ball 2023 Show Was Pure Magic

11 June 2023, 20:33

Ellie Goulding returned to #CapitalSTB
Ellie Goulding returned to #CapitalSTB. Picture: Alamy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ellie Goulding put on the exact kind of show we want to see at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Ellie Goulding's summery set got the entire crowd singing along at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023!

From her most-loved songs like 'Anything Could Happen' to her newest banger 'Miracle', Ellie made sure her unmistakable vocals were heard across London as she took over Wembley Stadium.

The chart-topper made sure her outfit matched the sunshine, wearing an iridescent green two-piece and shimmering eye makeup to match.

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live now

Ellie Goulding - I Need Your Love (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

When Ellie belted out her ultimate pop classic 'Burn', she made sure to get the crowd singing along and shouted: "Don't pretend you don't know the words, because you do!"

And it worked! 80,000 Capital listeners were singing every. Single. Lyric!

Ellie Goulding dazzled in an irrdescent green two-piece
Ellie Goulding dazzled in an irrdescent green two-piece. Picture: Shutterstock
Ellie Goulding looked incredible in her shimmering green ensemble
Ellie Goulding looked incredible in her shimmering green ensemble. Picture: Shutterstock

Ellie Goulding's Summertime Ball 2023 set list:

  • 'I Need Your Love'
  • 'Anything Could Happen'
  • 'I Need Your Love'
  • 'Outside'
  • 'By The End of The Night'
  • 'Love Me Like You Do'
  • 'Miracle'
  • 'Burn'

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Calvin Harris' headline set at #CapitalSTB was unreal

Calvin Harris Closes Capital's Summertime Ball With An Anthemic Set

Jess Glynne takes on Capital's Summertime Ball for the seventh time

Jess Glynne Puts On Spell-Binding Summertime Ball Performance For Seventh Time

Capital's Roman spoke to Niall before his performance

#CapitalSTB: Niall Horan Reminisces On Performing At Wembley With One Direction

Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball

Zara Larsson Serves In Corduroy Co-ord On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Niall Horan performed a spellbinding performance at Summertime Ball

Niall Horan Made His Return To Capital’s Summertime Ball With A Heavenly Performance

Nial Horan sports cute yellow suit on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet

Niall Horan Sports Summery Yellow Suit On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Kylie Minogue surprised Capital's Summertime Ball

Kylie Minogue Surprises #CapitalSTB With First UK Performance Of 'Padam Padam'

All of the red carpet looks from Capital's Summertime Ball 2023

Every Jaw-Dropping Look From Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Mimi Webb wows on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet

Mimi Webb Wows On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet In Bratz-Esque Co-ord

Raye left everyone at Capital's Summertime Ball speechless

Raye Blew Everyone Away With Her Summertime Ball Return