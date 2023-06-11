Raye Blew Everyone Away With Her Summertime Ball Return

Raye left everyone at Capital's Summertime Ball speechless. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Raye's performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard rendered everyone speechless, she delivered hits, vocals and so much more...

Raye took to the stage at Wembley Stadium on June 11 and made her highly-anticipated return to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

The songstress proved why she's a pop force to be reckoned with and had all 80,000 Ballers dancing along with her during her hit-filled setlist.

Not only did she deliver insane vocals and unparalleled energy but she looked like she was having the time of her life – and so were we!

Raye wowed with a bop-filled set. Picture: Shutterstock

RAYE - Decline (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

The 25-year-old star opened her set with 'Decline' which set the vibe for the rest of the electric performance, she followed it up with 'Secrets' and 'Flip A Switch'.

Of course, Raye closed with the smash hit that ruled last year, she belted out 'Escapism' at the #CapitalSTB and the crowds went wild.

A chorus of fans singing the lyrics of 'Escapism' back to the musician echoed around Wembley Stadium in a performance nobody will be forgetting anytime soon.

Raye chats to Sonny Jay before her performance at Capital's Summertime Ball

Raye wowed on the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

Raye returned in a big way as she made her fourth performance at Capital's Summertime Ball, she first appeared in the line-up back in 2017.

She was a vision in a monochromatic look, the 'Decline' singer wore a tan mesh jumpsuit with embroidered accents and of course Raye wore her signature do – read about all the red carpet looks here.

