Every Jaw-Dropping Look From Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

All of the red carpet looks from Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Capital's Summertime Ball is here and so are the looks! Check out all of the show-stopping outfits that graced the red carpet, Raye, Jess Glynne, Tom Grennan and many more.

The red carpet at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard was absolutely brimming with fun festival fashion – and that was even before our talented Ballers took to the Wembley Stadium stage!

All of your favourite pop stars such as Jess Glynne, Joel Corry and Tom Grennan were some of the first to step out in their best sunshine looks for the UK's biggest summer party.

The likes of hit-makers Raye and Mimi Webb soon followed on the red carpet and they looked out of this world, we can't wait to see them perform!

Keep on scrolling to get your fix of #CapitalSTB fits from your favourite pop stars, presenters and celebrities...

Raye stunned in a head-to-toe tan mesh look which rendered us all speechless Raye at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Raye on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock Zara Larsson delivered a stunning coordinated look adorned with stars (like the star she is) Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Zara Larsson looked amazing on the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock Anne-Marie wore a double denim number with a cowboy twist Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Mimi Webb wore plaid on plaid on plaid and we're obsessed with this look Mimi Webb at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Mimi Webb owned the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock Capital Breakfast's Roman, Sian and Chris made a cute trio on the red carpet Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock Sian Welby wore a black mini-dress with pink tulle sleeves. Picture: Shutterstock Roman Kemp wore a sequinned polo shirt. Picture: Shutterstock Jax Jones was all smiles in a blue suede jacket (and of course a cap) Jax Jones at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Joel Corry was a ray of sunshine in his blue summer co-ord Joel Corry at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Jess Glynne returns for her fifth appearance at #CapitalSTB in a chic casual fit Jess Glynne at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Tom Grennan wore a paisley shirt with a twist during his #CapitalSTB debut Tom Grennan at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Alamy Caity Baser channelled her inner Barbie with a striped mesh dress Caity Baser at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Getty Sigala looked sleek in a black and white look on the #CapitalSTB red carpet Sigala at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Getty Adam Lambert took the the red carpet in a tan blazer and metallic trousers Adam Lambert at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Adam Lambert on the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock Capital Scotland's Breakfast presenters Fat Brestovci & Tallia Storm took to the carpet Capital Scotland's Fat Brestovci and Tallia Storm. Picture: Shutterstock ArrDee kept it casual with a puffer jacket and shorts before taking to the stage ArrDee at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Tallia Storm shined on the red carpet in a sequinned green two-piece Tallia Storm at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock MNEK wowed in electric blue before performing as a special guest MNEK at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Aimee Vivian was a vision in purple, sequins and feathers Aimee Vivian at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Getty Capital Scotland's very own Katy J dazzled in a glitzy rainbow look Katy J at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Getty TikTok star GK Barry dazzled in white on the #CapitalSTB red carpet GK Barry at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Capital's Kemi Rodgers was sunshine in human form in this tie-dye number Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Will Manning brought the sunny vibes with a pale yellow shirt Will Manning at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

