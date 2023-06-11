Every Jaw-Dropping Look From Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet
11 June 2023, 15:03 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 17:32
Capital's Summertime Ball is here and so are the looks! Check out all of the show-stopping outfits that graced the red carpet, Raye, Jess Glynne, Tom Grennan and many more.
The red carpet at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard was absolutely brimming with fun festival fashion – and that was even before our talented Ballers took to the Wembley Stadium stage!
All of your favourite pop stars such as Jess Glynne, Joel Corry and Tom Grennan were some of the first to step out in their best sunshine looks for the UK's biggest summer party.
The likes of hit-makers Raye and Mimi Webb soon followed on the red carpet and they looked out of this world, we can't wait to see them perform!
Keep on scrolling to get your fix of #CapitalSTB fits from your favourite pop stars, presenters and celebrities...
Raye stunned in a head-to-toe tan mesh look which rendered us all speechless
Zara Larsson delivered a stunning coordinated look adorned with stars (like the star she is)
Anne-Marie wore a double denim number with a cowboy twist
Mimi Webb wore plaid on plaid on plaid and we're obsessed with this look
Capital Breakfast's Roman, Sian and Chris made a cute trio on the red carpet
Jax Jones was all smiles in a blue suede jacket (and of course a cap)
Joel Corry was a ray of sunshine in his blue summer co-ord
Jess Glynne returns for her fifth appearance at #CapitalSTB in a chic casual fit
Tom Grennan wore a paisley shirt with a twist during his #CapitalSTB debut
Caity Baser channelled her inner Barbie with a striped mesh dress
Sigala looked sleek in a black and white look on the #CapitalSTB red carpet
Adam Lambert took the the red carpet in a tan blazer and metallic trousers
Capital Scotland's Breakfast presenters Fat Brestovci & Tallia Storm took to the carpet
ArrDee kept it casual with a puffer jacket and shorts before taking to the stage
Tallia Storm shined on the red carpet in a sequinned green two-piece
MNEK wowed in electric blue before performing as a special guest
Aimee Vivian was a vision in purple, sequins and feathers
Capital Scotland's very own Katy J dazzled in a glitzy rainbow look
TikTok star GK Barry dazzled in white on the #CapitalSTB red carpet
Capital's Kemi Rodgers was sunshine in human form in this tie-dye number
Will Manning brought the sunny vibes with a pale yellow shirt
