Every Jaw-Dropping Look From Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

11 June 2023, 15:03 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 17:32

All of the red carpet looks from Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
All of the red carpet looks from Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Capital's Summertime Ball is here and so are the looks! Check out all of the show-stopping outfits that graced the red carpet, Raye, Jess Glynne, Tom Grennan and many more.

The red carpet at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard was absolutely brimming with fun festival fashion – and that was even before our talented Ballers took to the Wembley Stadium stage!

All of your favourite pop stars such as Jess Glynne, Joel Corry and Tom Grennan were some of the first to step out in their best sunshine looks for the UK's biggest summer party.

The likes of hit-makers Raye and Mimi Webb soon followed on the red carpet and they looked out of this world, we can't wait to see them perform!

Keep on scrolling to get your fix of #CapitalSTB fits from your favourite pop stars, presenters and celebrities...

  1. Raye stunned in a head-to-toe tan mesh look which rendered us all speechless

    Raye at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Raye at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock
    Raye on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet
    Raye on the Capital Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

  2. Zara Larsson delivered a stunning coordinated look adorned with stars (like the star she is)

    Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock
    Zara Larsson looked amazing on the #CapitalSTB red carpet
    Zara Larsson looked amazing on the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

  3. Anne-Marie wore a double denim number with a cowboy twist

    Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Anne-Marie at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  4. Mimi Webb wore plaid on plaid on plaid and we're obsessed with this look

    Mimi Webb at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Mimi Webb at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock
    Mimi Webb owned the red carpet
    Mimi Webb owned the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

  5. Capital Breakfast's Roman, Sian and Chris made a cute trio on the red carpet

    Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at Capital's Summertime Ball
    Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock
    Sian Welby wore a black mini-dress with pink tulle sleeves
    Sian Welby wore a black mini-dress with pink tulle sleeves. Picture: Shutterstock
    Roman Kemp wore a sequinned polo shirt
    Roman Kemp wore a sequinned polo shirt. Picture: Shutterstock

  6. Jax Jones was all smiles in a blue suede jacket (and of course a cap)

    Jax Jones at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Jax Jones at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  7. Joel Corry was a ray of sunshine in his blue summer co-ord

    Joel Corry at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Joel Corry at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  8. Jess Glynne returns for her fifth appearance at #CapitalSTB in a chic casual fit

    Jess Glynne at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Jess Glynne at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  9. Tom Grennan wore a paisley shirt with a twist during his #CapitalSTB debut

    Tom Grennan at Capital's Summertime Ball
    Tom Grennan at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Alamy

  10. Caity Baser channelled her inner Barbie with a striped mesh dress

    Caity Baser at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Caity Baser at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Getty

  11. Sigala looked sleek in a black and white look on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

    Sigala at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Sigala at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Getty

  12. Adam Lambert took the the red carpet in a tan blazer and metallic trousers

    Adam Lambert at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Adam Lambert at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock
    Adam Lambert on the #CapitalSTB red carpet
    Adam Lambert on the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

  13. Capital Scotland's Breakfast presenters Fat Brestovci & Tallia Storm took to the carpet

    Capital Scotland's Fat Brestovci and Tallia Storm
    Capital Scotland's Fat Brestovci and Tallia Storm. Picture: Shutterstock

  14. ArrDee kept it casual with a puffer jacket and shorts before taking to the stage

    ArrDee at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    ArrDee at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  15. Tallia Storm shined on the red carpet in a sequinned green two-piece

    Tallia Storm at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Tallia Storm at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  16. MNEK wowed in electric blue before performing as a special guest

    MNEK at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    MNEK at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  17. Aimee Vivian was a vision in purple, sequins and feathers

    Aimee Vivian at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Aimee Vivian at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Getty

  18. Capital Scotland's very own Katy J dazzled in a glitzy rainbow look

    Katy J at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Katy J at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Getty

  19. TikTok star GK Barry dazzled in white on the #CapitalSTB red carpet

    GK Barry at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    GK Barry at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  20. Capital's Kemi Rodgers was sunshine in human form in this tie-dye number

    Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  21. Will Manning brought the sunny vibes with a pale yellow shirt

    Will Manning at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
    Will Manning at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

