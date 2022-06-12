George Ezra's #CapitalSTB Performance Was The Summer Vibe We All Wanted

George Ezra and his band electrified the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Of course, George Ezra's Summertime Ball performance was the perfect summer vibe – here's everything he got up to at the Ball...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

George Ezra just made his Summertime Ball debut as part of our massive line-up for 2022 and his show had 80,000 fans singing along.

Two days after releasing his brand new album 'Gold Rush Kid' and bringing the sunshine and good vibes we all needed, George performed a string of his best-known hits including his latest summer bop 'Green Green Grass'.

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out George Ezra's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

After making a stylish arrival on the red carpet, George stopped by the studio for a chat before lighting up the Wembley Stadium stage!

George Ezra had a blast on the Wembley Stadium stage. Picture: Shutterstock

George Ezra donned a head-to-toe denim number for the Summertime Ball red carpet

George Ezra was all smiles on the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: George Ezra gets everyone at Wembley singing along with mega-hit 'Budapest'

WATCH: George Ezra treated the #CapitalSTB to a performance of 'Green Green Grass'

WATCH: George Ezra and his band dazzle at the Summertime Ball with 'Paradise'

George Ezra's Summertime Ball performance

'Anyone For You'

'Budapest'

'Green Green Grass'

'Paradise'

'Shotgun'

George Ezra delivered an incredible set Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard