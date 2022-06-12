George Ezra's #CapitalSTB Performance Was The Summer Vibe We All Wanted

On Air Now
12 June 2022, 22:52
Of course, George Ezra's Summertime Ball performance was the perfect summer vibe – here's everything he got up to at the Ball...
George Ezra just made his Summertime Ball debut as part of our massive line-up for 2022 and his show had 80,000 fans singing along.
Two days after releasing his brand new album 'Gold Rush Kid' and bringing the sunshine and good vibes we all needed, George performed a string of his best-known hits including his latest summer bop 'Green Green Grass'.
Check out George Ezra's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!
After making a stylish arrival on the red carpet, George stopped by the studio for a chat before lighting up the Wembley Stadium stage!
George Ezra delivered an incredible set Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.
