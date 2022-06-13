David Guetta Closes Capital's Summertime Ball With A Mind-Blowing Set

David Guetta closed Capital's Summertime Ball with an electric set. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

David Guetta wowed a crowd of 80,000 at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard!

David Guetta brought his all to the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in a truly unforgettable performance!

The hitmaker got the feel-good vibe pumping with his endless anthems, performing the likes of 'Club Can't Handle Me' and 'Play Hard' to a lively crowd.

He even brought out the likes of Ella Henderson and Becky Hill to showcase their hit tune 'Crazy What Love Can Do'!

Read on to see all of Guetta's Summertime Ball content, from his onstage highlights, to his setlist to the red carpet...

David Guetta shut down Wembley Stadium at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: David Guetta blows the #CapitalSTB crowd away with his catalogue of bops

David Guetta's Summertime Ball 2022 set list:

'Titanium'

'Sexy Chick'

'Club Can't Handle Me'

'Love Tonight'

'Without You'

'Play Hard'

'Crazy What Love Can Do' feat. Becky Hill and Ella Henderson

'How Will I Know'

