Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023’s Iconic Moments: From Niall Horan's 1D Throwback To Jonas Brothers Inside Joke

The most iconic moments at Capital's STB 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest moments that happened during Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 - including Niall Horan's backstage interview and Kylie Minogue's surprise performance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As ever, Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard hosted an eventful day of performances - and it didn’t come without its fair share of iconic moments!

With a line-up as impressive as this year’s, it was bound to bring the magic on and off stage, from medleys of bops to celeb chats backstage.

Here’s a look at the most iconic moments from this year’s Capital STB…

Your AAA Pass To Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Every Jaw-Dropping Look From Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Raye shut down Wembley Stadium with her performance of ‘Escapism’

The moment fans were all waiting for from Raye was when she got us all in our feels with her performance of ‘Escapism’.

The hit bop was immediately met with screams across the stadium as all 80,000 party-goers sang along with the viral tune.

Raye was dressed to the nines in a nude mesh outfit for her performance and she was truly one of the highlights of the day!

ArrDee teared up during his set

ArrDee had an emotional return to the stage at this year’s STB and we’re still not over it!

The rap star was mid-set as he took in the crowd, who were chanting his name throughout Wembley Stadium - and it was undoubtedly one of the most wholesome moments of the day.

Kylie Minogue’s surprise performance

Kylie Minogue took to the stage for a surprise performance at Capital’s STB and we’re still replaying the iconic moment in our heads!

The pop legend headed on stage in a jaw-dropping red outfit ready for her first-ever full performance in the UK of ‘Padam’ and it’s safe to say it was a crowd-pleaser!

We Padam’ed with the queen herself into her next performance of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ and it was an unforgettable moment.

Anne-Marie's red carpet outfit had us in awe

Anne-Marie at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Anne-Marie stunned at Capital's STB with a double denim-esque 'fit that blew us all away.

The pop star also recently became a brunette, and it's clear she can pull off anything, including the cowboy hat she donned on stage!

Niall Horan grabbed a chat with the JoBros backstage

Niall Horan and the Jonas Brothers backstage at the STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Two of our favourite Ballers - Niall and the JoBros - were snapped having a quick chat backstage!

The stars looked deep in convo ahead of the Jonas Brothers' performance at the STB and we're so glad we caught this moment!

Zara Larsson gave us the ultimate throwback with 'Lush Life'

Zara Larsson - Lush Life (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Natural-born performer Zara Larsson returned to the Summertime Ball stage for the first time in six years and instantly took home the crown for one of the most iconic performances of the day.

'Lush Life' had everyone feeling like it was 2015 all over again and it was the perfect sunny setting to hear the bop live!

Niall Horan shared a 1D throwback backstage at Capital's STB

Roman Kemp speaks to Niall Horan at Capital's Summertime Ball

Speaking ahead of his set at Capital's STB, Niall had a chat with Roman Kemp and reminisced about the time he performed at Wembley Stadium last - with his former One Direction bandmates.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker said "it's "a whole new thing" performing at STB solo now, adding: "I've done a couple of Summertime Balls here myself and it's the pinnacle for us. You think about getting up on a stage somewhere and it doesn't get any bigger than Wembley Stadium."

Jonas Brothers' best private joke made it on stage

The Jonas Brothers performed 'Burnin' Up'. Picture: Shutterstock

Probably the most iconic line from any JoBros song ever has to be their famous "red dress" sang by Nick during 'Burnin' Up' - and we were all treated to it at Capital's STB!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital