Your AAA Pass To Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

11 June 2023, 14:46 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 18:19

Your AAA pass to Capital's STB. Picture: Global

By Hayley Habbouchi

Take a look behind-the-scenes at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 including all the backstage moments you don’t want to miss.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is the UK’s biggest summer party and it has returned today on June 11th, 2023 - to bring a fresh new line-up of stars who are giving us all a day to remember!

Fans have been gearing up to performances from the likes of the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding, Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan for weeks and so far, the performers have had all 80,000 party-goers up and singing along to bop after bop!

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

The fun didn’t stop on stage either as the artists had plenty of iconic run-ins, frame-worthy selfies and numerous backstage antics that we have got you special access to right here.

Keep scrolling to have an AAA pass to all of the biggest backstage moments at Capital’s STB 2023 - you won’t want to miss it!

  1. Roman Kemp was ready to take to the stage at a sunny Wembley Stadium

    Roman Kemp at Capital's STB
    Roman Kemp at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  2. The red carpet was ready for the stars to get their glam photos taken for the day!

    The red carpet at Capital's STB
    The red carpet at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  3. Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby was all glammed up and ready for the show!

    Sian Welby at Capital's STB
    Sian Welby at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  4. The sun was out and shining at Wembley Stadium ready for a day at STB

    Wembley Stadium for STB
    Wembley Stadium for STB. Picture: Global

  5. A glimpse inside the JoBros' dressing room backstage at Wembley Stadium

    The Jonas Brothers' dressing room
    The Jonas Brothers' dressing room. Picture: Global

  6. Tom Grennan was ready to open the show for his electric performance

    Tom Grennan at Capital's STB
    Tom Grennan at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  7. Kemi Rodgers, MistaJam and Jimmy Hill were all mic'd up backstage

    Kemi Rodgers, MistaJam and Jimmy Hill at Capital's STB
    Kemi Rodgers, MistaJam and Jimmy Hill at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  8. Moments before Raye headed on stage

    Raye backstage at STB
    Raye backstage at STB. Picture: Global

  9. Capital's Roman Kemp had a catch-up with Ballers Joel Corry & Tom Grennan backstage

    Roman Kemp, Joel Corry & Tom Grennan at STB
    Roman Kemp, Joel Corry & Tom Grennan at STB. Picture: Global

  10. Here's the VIP gift bag that performers were given on the day!

    The VIP gift bag at STB
    The VIP gift bag at STB. Picture: Global

  11. Capital's Rio Fredrika paused to get a quick glam touch-up backstage

    Rio Fredrika at STB
    Rio Fredrika at STB. Picture: Global

  12. Caity Baser was in her element on stage at STB!

    Caity Baser at STB
    Caity Baser at STB. Picture: Global

  13. Coi Leray got ready to head on stage at STB

    Coi Leray at STB
    Coi Leray at STB. Picture: Global

  14. Mimi Webb was a vision in double-denim backstage

    Mimi Webb at STB
    Mimi Webb at STB. Picture: Global

  15. Kylie Minogue posed in red with her dancers backstage at the summertime ball

    Kylie Minogue at STB
    Kylie Minogue at STB. Picture: Global
Watch Capital's STB live now
Watch Capital's STB live now. Picture: Global

