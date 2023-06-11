Your AAA Pass To Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Your AAA pass to Capital's STB. Picture: Global

By Hayley Habbouchi

Take a look behind-the-scenes at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 including all the backstage moments you don’t want to miss.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is the UK’s biggest summer party and it has returned today on June 11th, 2023 - to bring a fresh new line-up of stars who are giving us all a day to remember!

Fans have been gearing up to performances from the likes of the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding, Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan for weeks and so far, the performers have had all 80,000 party-goers up and singing along to bop after bop!

The fun didn’t stop on stage either as the artists had plenty of iconic run-ins, frame-worthy selfies and numerous backstage antics that we have got you special access to right here.

Keep scrolling to have an AAA pass to all of the biggest backstage moments at Capital’s STB 2023 - you won’t want to miss it!

Roman Kemp was ready to take to the stage at a sunny Wembley Stadium Roman Kemp at Capital's STB. Picture: Global The red carpet was ready for the stars to get their glam photos taken for the day! The red carpet at Capital's STB. Picture: Global Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby was all glammed up and ready for the show! Sian Welby at Capital's STB. Picture: Global The sun was out and shining at Wembley Stadium ready for a day at STB Wembley Stadium for STB. Picture: Global A glimpse inside the JoBros' dressing room backstage at Wembley Stadium The Jonas Brothers' dressing room. Picture: Global Tom Grennan was ready to open the show for his electric performance Tom Grennan at Capital's STB. Picture: Global Kemi Rodgers, MistaJam and Jimmy Hill were all mic'd up backstage Kemi Rodgers, MistaJam and Jimmy Hill at Capital's STB. Picture: Global Moments before Raye headed on stage Raye backstage at STB. Picture: Global Capital's Roman Kemp had a catch-up with Ballers Joel Corry & Tom Grennan backstage Roman Kemp, Joel Corry & Tom Grennan at STB. Picture: Global Here's the VIP gift bag that performers were given on the day! The VIP gift bag at STB. Picture: Global Capital's Rio Fredrika paused to get a quick glam touch-up backstage Rio Fredrika at STB. Picture: Global Caity Baser was in her element on stage at STB! Caity Baser at STB. Picture: Global Coi Leray got ready to head on stage at STB Coi Leray at STB. Picture: Global Mimi Webb was a vision in double-denim backstage Mimi Webb at STB. Picture: Global Kylie Minogue posed in red with her dancers backstage at the summertime ball Kylie Minogue at STB. Picture: Global

