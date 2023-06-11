Your AAA Pass To Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023
11 June 2023, 14:46 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 18:19
Take a look behind-the-scenes at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023 including all the backstage moments you don’t want to miss.
Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is the UK’s biggest summer party and it has returned today on June 11th, 2023 - to bring a fresh new line-up of stars who are giving us all a day to remember!
Fans have been gearing up to performances from the likes of the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding, Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan for weeks and so far, the performers have had all 80,000 party-goers up and singing along to bop after bop!
How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023
The fun didn’t stop on stage either as the artists had plenty of iconic run-ins, frame-worthy selfies and numerous backstage antics that we have got you special access to right here.
Keep scrolling to have an AAA pass to all of the biggest backstage moments at Capital’s STB 2023 - you won’t want to miss it!
Roman Kemp was ready to take to the stage at a sunny Wembley Stadium
The red carpet was ready for the stars to get their glam photos taken for the day!
Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby was all glammed up and ready for the show!
The sun was out and shining at Wembley Stadium ready for a day at STB
A glimpse inside the JoBros' dressing room backstage at Wembley Stadium
Tom Grennan was ready to open the show for his electric performance
Kemi Rodgers, MistaJam and Jimmy Hill were all mic'd up backstage
Moments before Raye headed on stage
Capital's Roman Kemp had a catch-up with Ballers Joel Corry & Tom Grennan backstage
Here's the VIP gift bag that performers were given on the day!
Capital's Rio Fredrika paused to get a quick glam touch-up backstage
Caity Baser was in her element on stage at STB!
Coi Leray got ready to head on stage at STB
Mimi Webb was a vision in double-denim backstage
Kylie Minogue posed in red with her dancers backstage at the summertime ball
