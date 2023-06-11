Jonas Brothers Stole The Show At Capital’s Summertime Ball

11 June 2023, 23:50

Jonas Brothers delivered an electric set at Capital's Summertime Ball
Jonas Brothers delivered an electric set at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Party-goers at Capital’s Summertime Ball made sure they let the Jonas Brothers know they were missed! 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonas Brothers made their return to Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball for the first time in four years, and they definitely made up for lost time!

The boy band performed a string of bops from their new album - as well as some golden oldies including ‘Year 3000’ and ‘Burnin’ Up’.

Your AAA Pass To Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Their set was not to be missed and you can catch up on everything that took place during their performance on this page.

Check out Jonas Brother’s #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Jonas Brothers at Capital's STB
Jonas Brothers at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Jonas Brothers’ spellbinding set included the following tracks:

  • ‘Sucker’
  • ‘What A Man Gotta Do’
  • ‘Jealous’
  • ‘Cool’
  • ‘Burnin’ Up’
  • ‘Year 3000’
  • ‘Cake By The Ocean’
  • ‘Waffle House’

Jonas Brothers - Jealous (live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Jonas Brothers at Capital's STB
Jonas Brothers at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Watch Jonas Brothers’ performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard above.

We also saw many other amazing artists perform at STB this year including Niall Horan, FLO, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Raye.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

The most iconic moments at Capital's STB 2023

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023’s Iconic Moments: From Niall Horan's 1D Throwback To Jonas Brothers Inside Joke
Watch every performance of Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 right here

Watch Every Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Calvin Harris' headline set at #CapitalSTB was unreal

Calvin Harris Closes Capital's Summertime Ball With An Anthemic Set

Jess Glynne takes on Capital's Summertime Ball for the seventh time

Jess Glynne Puts On Spell-Binding Summertime Ball Performance For Seventh Time

Capital's Roman spoke to Niall before his performance

#CapitalSTB: Niall Horan Reminisces On Performing At Wembley With One Direction

Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball

Zara Larsson Serves In Corduroy Co-ord On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Niall Horan performed a spellbinding performance at Summertime Ball

Niall Horan Made His Return To Capital’s Summertime Ball With A Heavenly Performance

Ellie Goulding returned to #CapitalSTB

Ellie Goulding's Summertime Ball 2023 Show Was Pure Magic

Nial Horan sports cute yellow suit on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet

Niall Horan Sports Summery Yellow Suit On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Kylie Minogue surprised Capital's Summertime Ball

Kylie Minogue Surprises #CapitalSTB With First UK Performance Of 'Padam Padam'