Jonas Brothers Stole The Show At Capital’s Summertime Ball

Jonas Brothers delivered an electric set at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Party-goers at Capital’s Summertime Ball made sure they let the Jonas Brothers know they were missed!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonas Brothers made their return to Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball for the first time in four years, and they definitely made up for lost time!

The boy band performed a string of bops from their new album - as well as some golden oldies including ‘Year 3000’ and ‘Burnin’ Up’.

Your AAA Pass To Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Their set was not to be missed and you can catch up on everything that took place during their performance on this page.

Check out Jonas Brother’s #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Jonas Brothers at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Jonas Brothers’ spellbinding set included the following tracks:

‘Sucker’

‘What A Man Gotta Do’

‘Jealous’

‘Cool’

‘Burnin’ Up’

‘Year 3000’

‘Cake By The Ocean’

‘Waffle House’

Jonas Brothers - Jealous (live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023)

Jonas Brothers at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Watch Jonas Brothers’ performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard above.

We also saw many other amazing artists perform at STB this year including Niall Horan, FLO, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Raye.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital