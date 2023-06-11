Niall Horan Sports Summery Yellow Suit On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Nial Horan sports cute yellow suit on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

The nation's Irish sweetheart stepped onto Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet in a summery suit.

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard headliner Niall Horan treated us all to a suave sun-loving outfit before stepping onto the Wembley Stadium's stage.

The former One Direction member took to the carpet in a pale yellow linen suit paired with box fresh, cream Vans.

The singer-songwriter, who is no stranger to Capital's Summertime Ball, will be stepping onto the same stage as Ballers Anne-Marie, Ellie Goulding, FLO, Jonas Brothers, Calvin Harris and our surprise act, Kylie Minogue.

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live now

Niall's understated look matched his cheeky-chappy persona as he threw us a couple of thumbs up.

Niall Horan gives us a thumbs-up before his set at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

The 'Slow Hands' singer's pale-lemon suit was decorated with embroidered white flowers and leaves.

Sewn-on flowers sat on the hem of his jacket, its pockets and trailed down his trouser legs in perfect summer style.

Check out Niall Horan's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Niall Horan arriving at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

A single silver chain and a couple of silver rings elevated his look, adding some summertime glam.

He looked super relaxed on the red carpet as his suit jacket sat open revealing his white vest - he looked set to follow in Tom Grennan's footsteps and take to Wembley Stadium's stage shirt-less.

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023