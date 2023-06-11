Niall Horan Sports Summery Yellow Suit On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

11 June 2023, 19:37 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 19:43

Nial Horan sports cute yellow suit on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet
Nial Horan sports cute yellow suit on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

The nation's Irish sweetheart stepped onto Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet in a summery suit.

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard headliner Niall Horan treated us all to a suave sun-loving outfit before stepping onto the Wembley Stadium's stage.

The former One Direction member took to the carpet in a pale yellow linen suit paired with box fresh, cream Vans.

The singer-songwriter, who is no stranger to Capital's Summertime Ball, will be stepping onto the same stage as Ballers Anne-Marie, Ellie Goulding, FLO, Jonas Brothers, Calvin Harris and our surprise act, Kylie Minogue.

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live now

Niall's understated look matched his cheeky-chappy persona as he threw us a couple of thumbs up.

Niall Horan gives us a thumbs-up before his set at Capital's Summertime Ball
Niall Horan gives us a thumbs-up before his set at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

The 'Slow Hands' singer's pale-lemon suit was decorated with embroidered white flowers and leaves.

Sewn-on flowers sat on the hem of his jacket, its pockets and trailed down his trouser legs in perfect summer style.

Check out Niall Horan's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Niall Horan arriving at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023
Niall Horan arriving at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

A single silver chain and a couple of silver rings elevated his look, adding some summertime glam.

He looked super relaxed on the red carpet as his suit jacket sat open revealing his white vest - he looked set to follow in Tom Grennan's footsteps and take to Wembley Stadium's stage shirt-less.

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2023

Hot On Capital

Calvin Harris' headline set at #CapitalSTB was unreal

Calvin Harris Closes Capital's Summertime Ball With An Anthemic Set

Jess Glynne takes on Capital's Summertime Ball for the seventh time

Jess Glynne Puts On Spell-Binding Summertime Ball Performance For Seventh Time

Capital's Roman spoke to Niall before his performance

#CapitalSTB: Niall Horan Reminisces On Performing At Wembley With One Direction

Zara Larsson at Capital's Summertime Ball

Zara Larsson Serves In Corduroy Co-ord On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Niall Horan performed a spellbinding performance at Summertime Ball

Niall Horan Made His Return To Capital’s Summertime Ball With A Heavenly Performance

Ellie Goulding returned to #CapitalSTB

Ellie Goulding's Summertime Ball 2023 Show Was Pure Magic

Kylie Minogue surprised Capital's Summertime Ball

Kylie Minogue Surprises #CapitalSTB With First UK Performance Of 'Padam Padam'

All of the red carpet looks from Capital's Summertime Ball 2023

Every Jaw-Dropping Look From Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Mimi Webb wows on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet

Mimi Webb Wows On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet In Bratz-Esque Co-ord

Raye left everyone at Capital's Summertime Ball speechless

Raye Blew Everyone Away With Her Summertime Ball Return