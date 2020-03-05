Lewis Capaldi Jokes The Nation ‘Despises’ Him In Hilarious Global Awards 2020 Acceptance Speech

Lewis Capaldi won Best Mass Appeal Artist and Most Played Song. Picture: PA/Global

Lewis Capaldi had a huge night at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk, taking home two awards.

Lewis Capaldi cracked some jokes during his Global Awards 2020 acceptance speech and we expected nothing less!

After scooping two consecutive awards - Best Mass Appeal Artist and Most Played Song with 'Someone You Loved’, the hitmaker wasted no time in being completely humble with his wins.

He said: “Thank you so much for this lovely award - two of them, double awards. Most Played Song, I really appreciate it.

“It means a lot that you guys have played this to the point that the British public absolutely despise me,” before laughing it off.

Lewis Capaldi took home two huge awards. Picture: Global

He continued: “Genuinely, all jokes aside, it means the world. I don’t take it lightly and if I was there I’d give you all a big lovely kiss on the mouth.

“It would be a slobbery kiss - but I’m not [there] so I won’t. I’ll see you very soon and please for my next album, let’s give it a go again because I do not want to be a failure. Thank you so much, I love you all.”

The ‘Bruises’ singer is making a habit out of scooping double awards as he also recently took home two winning titles at the 2020 BRITs.

He won British Single with ‘Someone You Loved’ and British Album with ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’.

The star’s ex and Love Island winner, Paige Turley was in attendance of The Global Awards 2020 and even spoke about a potential collab between the two.

Whilst speaking to Capital’s Will Manning on the blue carpet, she was asked: “When are you going to fulfil this fan request of you and Lewis doing a duet?”

Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant responded: "Maybe, I’ll see if Finn gets in there first and then we’ll see. You never know.”

The 22-year-old stunned viewers with her amazing voice in the talent contest of the ITV2 show and have been hoping for a duet ever since!

