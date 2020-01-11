Lewis Capaldi Someone You Loved Lyrics: Real Meaning And What It’s About

Lewis Capaldi had massive chart success with Someone You Loved. Picture: PA

Bruises singer took over the charts with his debut single but what are the words to the song? And what is it about?

Lewis Capaldi took over the charts for weeks with single, Someone You Loved which he released in 2018.

The deep and meaningful tune was all anyone could sing but what are the lyrics to the hit song? And what do they mean?

Here’s everything you need to know including where it entered the charts and when it was released:

Lewis Capaldi has admitted the song was about an ex-girlfriend. Picture: PA

What are Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved lyrics?

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

I need somebody to heal

Somebody to know

Somebody to have

Somebody to hold

It's easy to say

But it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

Chorus

Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Now, I need somebody to know

Somebody to heal

Somebody to have

Just to know how it feels

It's easy to say but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

[Chorus]

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

I fall into your arms

I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around

[Chorus]

Lewis Capaldi was at number one for seven weeks with Someone You Loved. Picture: PA

What is Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved about? And what does it mean?

Lewis, 23, has been very honest and revealed the emotional song is about the end of a relationship and family bereavement.

He said during an interview: “Over the course of making this album, for example, there were a couple of bereavements in my family and stuff like that, and I wanted to write a song that could be applicable to both my relationship ending, which I was writing a lot about, and then this bereavement thing.”

Where did Someone You Love go in the charts?

Putting Lewis on the map, his song went in at number one for seven weeks in the UK and even impressed America as it topped the Billboard charts there too.