Lewis Capaldi Someone You Loved Lyrics: Real Meaning And What It’s About

11 January 2020, 20:08

Lewis Capaldi had massive chart success with Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi had massive chart success with Someone You Loved.

Bruises singer took over the charts with his debut single but what are the words to the song? And what is it about?

Lewis Capaldi took over the charts for weeks with single, Someone You Loved which he released in 2018.

The deep and meaningful tune was all anyone could sing but what are the lyrics to the hit song? And what do they mean?

Who Is Lewis Capaldi? Interesting Facts You Need To Know Including His Famous Relative

Here’s everything you need to know including where it entered the charts and when it was released:

Lewis Capaldi has admitted the song was about an ex-girlfriend
Lewis Capaldi has admitted the song was about an ex-girlfriend.

What are Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved lyrics?

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

I need somebody to heal

Somebody to know

Somebody to have

Somebody to hold

It's easy to say

But it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

Chorus

Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Now, I need somebody to know

Somebody to heal

Somebody to have

Just to know how it feels

It's easy to say but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

[Chorus]

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

I fall into your arms

I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around

[Chorus]

Lewis Capaldi was at number one for seven weeks with Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi was at number one for seven weeks with Someone You Loved.

What is Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved about? And what does it mean?

Lewis, 23, has been very honest and revealed the emotional song is about the end of a relationship and family bereavement.

He said during an interview: “Over the course of making this album, for example, there were a couple of bereavements in my family and stuff like that, and I wanted to write a song that could be applicable to both my relationship ending, which I was writing a lot about, and then this bereavement thing.”

Where did Someone You Love go in the charts?

Putting Lewis on the map, his song went in at number one for seven weeks in the UK and even impressed America as it topped the Billboard charts there too.

  1. 1
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  2. 2
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  6. 6
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  8. 8
    This Is Real?
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  9. 9
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  10. 10
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  11. 11
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  12. 12
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  13. 13
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  14. 14
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  15. 15
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  16. 16
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  18. 18
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  19. 19
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  20. 20
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  21. 21
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi...
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My (feat. DaBaby)
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lessons
    Stormzy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  26. 26
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  27. 27
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Falling
    Trevor Daniel
    itunes
  30. 30
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  31. 31
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  32. 32
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  33. 33
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One) artwork
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  34. 34
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  35. 35
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  36. 36
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  37. 37
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  38. 38
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  39. 39
    Chills
    Why Don't We
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
