Who Is Lewis Capaldi? Details Including His Dad, Age, Songs And Where He’s From Revealed

11 January 2020, 18:19 | Updated: 11 January 2020, 18:21

Who is Lewis Capaldi? Everything you need to know about the Someone You Loved singer
Who is Lewis Capaldi? Everything you need to know about the Someone You Loved singer. Picture: PA

Is Lewis Capaldi related to Peter Capaldi and how old is he? Here’s everything you need to know about the Someone You Loved singer as he continues to take over the charts.

Lewis Capaldi has dominated the charts in recent months with some brilliant songs, gaining a whole new load of fans along the way - but who is the singer?

From his famous distant relation to Peter Capaldi, where he’s from and even who is mum and dad are, fans can’t help but keep wanting to know more about the chart-topper.

What Is Lewis Capaldi's Net Worth As He Jokes About Bank Statement

So here’s everything you need to know including his family background, age and most famous songs:

Lewis Capaldi has had hits in both the UK and America
Lewis Capaldi has had hits in both the UK and America. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

Who is Lewis Capaldi, where is he from and how old is he?

Lewis is a 23-year-old singer/songwriter from Scotland who shot to fame in 2019 when he was nominated for the Brits Critics Choice Award.

What songs does Lewis Capaldi sing?

Lewis can proudly say he wrote and sang many songs in his short career but he is most famous for Someone You Loved which sat at the number one spot for seven weeks in the UK. It also topped the US Billboard Hot 100.

Other songs include Before You Go and Bruises. Lewis has previously said he drew most of his inspiration for his songs from a relationship with an ex-girlfriend.

Lewis Capaldi stormed to success in 2019 with his hits
Lewis Capaldi stormed to success in 2019 with his hits. Picture: PA

Is Lewis Capaldi related to Dr Who’s Peter Capaldi?

It turns out, they are! Lewis is the second cousin of the actor.

Who is Lewis Capaldi’s mum and dad?

Lewis is one of four children between his dad, who is a fishmonger, and his mum, a nurse.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  2. 2
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  6. 6
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  8. 8
    This Is Real?
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  9. 9
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  10. 10
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  11. 11
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  12. 12
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  13. 13
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  14. 14
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  15. 15
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  16. 16
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  18. 18
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  19. 19
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  20. 20
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  21. 21
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi...
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My (feat. DaBaby)
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lessons
    Stormzy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  26. 26
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  27. 27
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Falling
    Trevor Daniel
    itunes
  30. 30
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  31. 31
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  32. 32
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  33. 33
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One) artwork
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  34. 34
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  35. 35
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  36. 36
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  37. 37
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  38. 38
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  39. 39
    Chills
    Why Don't We
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

BRITs 2020 Awards Nominations

The BRIT Awards 2020 Nominations: Lewis Capaldi & Stormzy Lead The Nominees

News

Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

Who Is Hedgehog On The Masked Singer? Fans Think Comedian Jason Manford Could Be Under The Mask

TV & Film

Fans have been sharing clues about who's behind the mask

Who is Chameleon on The Masked Singer? Fans Think It's The Darkness Singer Justin Hawkins

TV & Film

People are trying to work out who the Queen Bee is on The Masked Singer

Who Is Queen Bee On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect Girls Aloud Star Lies Beneath Costume

TV & Film

Is Kelis the Daisy?!

Who Is Daisy On The Masked Singer? Fans Think It Could Be Kelis Or Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast's Don't Hang Up!

Don't Hang Up!: All Of The Prank Calls From Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters