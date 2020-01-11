Who Is Lewis Capaldi? Details Including His Dad, Age, Songs And Where He’s From Revealed

Who is Lewis Capaldi? Everything you need to know about the Someone You Loved singer. Picture: PA

Is Lewis Capaldi related to Peter Capaldi and how old is he? Here’s everything you need to know about the Someone You Loved singer as he continues to take over the charts.

Lewis Capaldi has dominated the charts in recent months with some brilliant songs, gaining a whole new load of fans along the way - but who is the singer?

From his famous distant relation to Peter Capaldi, where he’s from and even who is mum and dad are, fans can’t help but keep wanting to know more about the chart-topper.

So here’s everything you need to know including his family background, age and most famous songs:

Lewis Capaldi has had hits in both the UK and America. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

Who is Lewis Capaldi, where is he from and how old is he?

Lewis is a 23-year-old singer/songwriter from Scotland who shot to fame in 2019 when he was nominated for the Brits Critics Choice Award.

What songs does Lewis Capaldi sing?

Lewis can proudly say he wrote and sang many songs in his short career but he is most famous for Someone You Loved which sat at the number one spot for seven weeks in the UK. It also topped the US Billboard Hot 100.

Other songs include Before You Go and Bruises. Lewis has previously said he drew most of his inspiration for his songs from a relationship with an ex-girlfriend.

Lewis Capaldi stormed to success in 2019 with his hits. Picture: PA

Is Lewis Capaldi related to Dr Who’s Peter Capaldi?

It turns out, they are! Lewis is the second cousin of the actor.

Who is Lewis Capaldi’s mum and dad?

Lewis is one of four children between his dad, who is a fishmonger, and his mum, a nurse.