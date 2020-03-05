Love Island’s Paige Turley Responds To Fans’ Calls For Her To Duet With Lewis Capaldi During Global Awards 2020 Chat

Paige joked her boyfriend Finn would be 'fuming' if she did a duet with Lewis Capaldi. Picture: PA

Paige Turley has responded to fans’ calls for her to duet with Lewis Capaldi.

Love Island’s Paige Turley hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of doing a duet with her famous ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi.

However, she joked her partner Finn Tapp might be ‘fuming’ as he’d ‘want to get in there first’.

The 2020 winner made the comments while chatting to Capital’s Will Manning on the blue carpet of The Global Awards.

Will asked: “When are you going to fulfil this fan request of you and Lewis doing a duet?”

The 22-year-old replied: “Maybe, I’ll see if Finn gets in there first and then we’ll see."

She added: “You never know.”

Paige shocked fans with her incredible singing voice on Love Island.

She dated Lewis when she was a teenager and claimed his hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ was about her during her VT.

She said: “I’m Paige, I'm 22 and a singer from West Lothian. I'd describe myself as loud and flamboyant.

“One of my ex boyfriends is Lewis Capaldi. According to the papers his song Someone You Loved was about me. Lewis, I'm so sorry I must have been a b***h to you.”

However, Lewis set the record straight during his acceptance speech at The BRIT Awards when he scooped the Best Song accolade.

He said: “Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can now see every night on Love Island.

“It's actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago. I hope to god that ITV don't contact her to be on a reality TV dating show.”

