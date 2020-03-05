All The Global Awards 2020 Blue Carpet Looks: From Camila Cabello & Dua Lipa To Aitch & Anne-Marie

All The Global Awards 2020 blue carpet looks. Picture: PA

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk saw some iconic looks strut their stuff down the blue carpet at London's Eventim Apollo.

Some seriously big stars walked The Global Awards 2020's blue carpet and absolutely slayed!

From Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa to Aitch and Anne-Marie, here's a full run-down of some of the most iconic looks from the star-studded evening...

Aitch shut down the blue carpet with a very suave look Aitch walked The Global Awards 2020 blue carpet. Picture: PA Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp looked seriously dapper! Roman Kemp looked suave on the blue carpet. Picture: PA Kate Garraway is presenting The Global Awards 2020 and looks incredible! Kate Garraway walked the blue carpet. Picture: PA Myleene Klass stunned ahead of her presenting The 2020 Global Awards with Kate Garraway and Roman Kemp Myleene Klass is presenting The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Laura Whitmore walked the blue carpet before presenting Best Female with Mark Wright and absolutely slayed! Laura Whitmore is presenting a Global 2020 award. Picture: PA Former Love Island winner, Amber Davies, looked super fierce on the blue carpet Amber Davies looked incredible at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Emily Atack came through looking seriously elegant Emily Atack walked the blue carpet. Picture: PA Ella Henderson looked chic in all black! Ella Henderson looked stunning at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Will Manning looked seriously stylish whilst interviewing stars on the blue carpet! Will Manning looked suave at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Nadine Coyle definitely brought some more glam to the blue carpet! Nadine Coyle attended The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Camila Cabello looked like a dream on The Global Awards 2020 blue carpet! Camila Cabello stunned on the blue carpet. Picture: PA Love Island 2020's winner, Paige Turley, did not come to play! Paige Turley looked super glam. Picture: PA Michelle Keegan brought some serious heat to the blue carpet Michelle Keegan attended The Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA Ella Eyre came through in all white and stunned! Ella Eyre walked the blue carpet and looked amazing. Picture: PA JLS are definitely making our hearts beat again with their iconic outfits! JLS have made their Global Awards blue carpet debut. Picture: PA Dua Lipa absolutely shut down The Global Awards 2020! Dua Lipa is killing the blue carpet! Picture: PA Anne-Marie looked iconic in all pink with hair to match! Anne-Marie was channeling her inner princess. Picture: PA

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News