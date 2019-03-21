Shawn Mendes Took A Photo Of A Fan's Suit, So He Could Buy Himself A Similar One

Shawn Mendes asked a fan where they bought their suit from. Picture: Getty

During a meet-and-greet, Shawn Mendes asked a fan where his suit was from, so he could go on to buy a similar one for himself.

Despite recently feeling under the weather with a cold, Shawn Mendes has continued with world tour.

During which, the 'Lost In Japan' singer took photos with his fans at a meet-and-greet session. Shawn went on to make one fan's interaction

During the M&G Shawn took a pic of this fan’s suit so he could send to his stylist for her to find him a similar suit! Then during the Q&A Shawn said “I base my style off of what he wears” about the same fan haha 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lRTm9M9Uqu — Mendes Updates (@SMendesQandA) March 19, 2019

According to reports, Shawn Mendes took a photo of a fan's patterned suit, so that he could send it to his stylist in order to get a similar one.

Later on in the evening, during a Q&A session, Shawn singled out the suited fan and said he based his style off of him.

Shawn is currently performing on his world tour, and one fan filmed the singer performing a dance, to which his followers can't stop meme-ing.